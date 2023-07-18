Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luis Reece has scored 232 runs and taken 14 wickets in this season's County Championship

Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece and opening bat Harry Came have signed two-year contract extensions.

The pair are now committed to the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Reece, 32, has scored more than 5,700 runs and taken 164 wickets for the club across all formats since joining them from Lancashire in 2017.

Came, 24, hit his maiden first-class century against Gloucestershire in May and was captain as the club won this season's second XI T20 Blast title.

"Luis is an experienced all-rounder across formats and he's such a useful player to have in the squad," said head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"Harry has also shown great promise, but now we're starting to see him deliver on that ability, which we're looking forward to seeing flourish over the next two years."