New Zealand women in England 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards
From the section Cricket
June
26 1st ODI, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (13:00 BST)
29 2nd ODI, Worcester (11:00 BST)
July
3 3rd ODI, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (d/n) (13:00 BST)
6 1st Twenty20 international, Ageas Bowl (14:30 BST)
9 2nd Twenty20 international, Hove (d/n) (18:30 BST)
11 3rd Twenty20 international, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (d/n) (18:30 BST)
13 4th Twenty20 international, The Kia Oval (14:30 BST)
17 5th Twenty20 international, Lord's (d/n) (18:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made