Close menu

Pakistan women in England 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards

From the section Cricket

Pakistan wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz and England batter Amy Jones

May

11 1st Twenty20 international, Edgbaston (14:30 BST)

17 2nd Twenty20 international, Northampton (d/n) (18:30 BST)

19 3rd Twenty20 international, Headingley (13:00 BST)

23 1st ODI, Incora County Ground, Derby (d/n) (13:00 BST)

26 2nd ODI, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (11:00 BST)

29 3rd ODI, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (d/n) (13:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC