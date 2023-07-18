Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Stirling replaces Andrew Balbirnie as Ireland captain for the T20 World Cup Qualifier

Paul Stirling is relishing of challenge of leading out Ireland as their interim captain in the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Edinburgh.

The opener takes over from Andrew Balbirnie, who stepped down as white-ball skipper after Ireland failed to qualify for the 50-over World Cup.

Ireland start the seven-team tournament against Italy on Thursday with the top two making next year's T20 World Cup.

"I'm looking forward to it and know how difficult it can be," said Stirling.

"But the main thing is to get the best out of every player," added the 32-year-old, who moves up from the vice-captaincy role.

"You look at the history of cricket and captaincy - it can go one or two ways. I've had a dabble at it over the last couple of years and I've really enjoyed it."

Irish fancied to progress

Ireland's exit at the group stage of the 50-over World Cup Qualifier last month was a massive blow but they, along with hosts Scotland, are favourites to progress in Edinburgh.

Cricket minnows Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey will hope to produce an upset and take a World Cup spot.

There will be no additional pressure on Ireland to qualify after their failure in Zimbabwe, according to Stirling.

"I don't think missing out on World Cup qualification necessarily means this is more important," he said.

"It's still bitterly disappointing that we haven't made it but I don't think we should take anything from that into the T20 qualifiers.

"It's a completely different format, one which we have done pretty well in over the last year and still something we're looking to build on.

"We'll be hoping to qualify and qualify pretty well by the end of the month."