Brooke Guest has scored seven first-class centuries and four fifties

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day one) Derbyshire 317-6: Guest 145*; Borthwick 2-12 Durham: Yet to bat Derbyshire 2 pts, Durham 2 pts Match scorecard

Derbyshire wicketkeeper Brooke Guest scored a career-best unbeaten 145 to frustrate Division Two leaders Durham in the County Championship game at Derby.

Guest backed up his hundred against Sussex at Hove last week with another accomplished display to steer Derbyshire to 317-6 after Durham had put them in.

Wayne Madsen made 62 and shared a third-wicket stand of 118 with Guest in 32 overs before he fell to England fast bowler Matthew Potts, who took 2-57 from 20 overs.

Durham's decision to bowl first was probably based on the overhead conditions rather than the pitch which played well once the sun broke through.

But while there was cloud cover, the openers were challenged by Potts and Ben Raine, who saw Luis Reece dropped on three at second slip by David Bedingham.

It did not prove costly as Reece, who along with Harry Came has signed a two-year contract extension, offered no shot to a ball from Raine that took out his off stump in the 11th over.

Durham had to wait another 14 overs for their second success with Potts removing Came with a full length ball that straightened to bowl him for 16.

Madsen almost went first ball, edging Potts just short of first slip, and there was more frustration for the paceman when he squared the batter up but the ball flew over the slip cordon.

Potts had the chance to remove Madsen on 14 in the fourth over after lunch when an edge off Brydon Carse went low to him in the gully but the ball went through his hands.

It was a miss Durham were made to pay for as Guest and Madsen played with increasing authority in bright sunshine.

Guest drove Migael Pretorius through the covers for his ninth four to reach 50 from 103 balls before Madsen greeted Matt Parkinson by sweeping him for four.

He came down the pitch to the leg-spinner and lifted him over mid-on for his eighth boundary to go to 50 off 73 balls and the runs continued to flow with the century stand coming up from 157 deliveries.

Durham were desperate for a wicket and Potts provided it when he found some extra bounce to have Madsen caught in the gully by Alex Lees.

Haider Ali survived a close lbw shout against Potts but announced his intentions in the last over before tea by launching Parkinson into the seats behind long-on.

It completed a good session for the hosts with Guest 13 runs short of another hundred which he completed in the eighth over after the restart by sweeping Parkinson for his 15th four.

Guest faced 181 balls and showed good judgement to bat his side into a promising position against the top side in the division.

The stand with Ali was worth 70 when Durham got a fourth wicket in bizarre fashion. The Pakistan right-hander went to sweep Scott Borthwick, survived a confident lbw appeal but set off for a run that was never on and was stumped.

That brought in Leus du Plooy who needed 21 to complete 1,000 Championship runs for the season but made only two before he scooped Borthwick low to cover.

Durham should have removed Guest on 122 when he edged Raine behind but Ollie Robinson could not hold on and he took advantage to pass his previous best score of 138 against Glamorgan last season.

Raine claimed his second wicket when he bowled Anuj Dal but Guest made sure it was Derbyshire's day.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.