Former Gloucestershire player Steve Snell was appointed to oversee the club's performances as a director in 2021

Steve Snell is to leave his role as performance director at Gloucestershire before their County Championship match with Glamorgan starts on Thursday.

Snell, was appointed in October 2021 in the newly formed role.

The former wicketkeeper and batter was responsible for overseeing strategy on the field, and talent acquisition.

"[Steve] has played a major role in shaping the current squad and more significantly the structure of the cricket department," a statement said external-link .

"He has worked hard to support players and staff on their cricketing journey and whilst we are sad to see him leave, we wish him all the best for the next stage in his career."

Gloucestershire's Division Two fixture against Glamorgan marks the start of Cheltenham Cricket Festival, which runs until 4 August and will also see games in the One-Day Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy being played at the Cheltenham College ground.