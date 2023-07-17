Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Men's Ashes: England v Australia Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, 19 July Time: 11:00 BST

England have recalled James Anderson in place of Ollie Robinson for the must-win fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.

Anderson, 40, comes in on his home ground after being rested for the third-Test victory at Headingley.

Robinson struggled with back spasms in Leeds, but was considered fit to play in Manchester.

Australia lead the series 2-1, so England must win to have a chance of regaining the Ashes.

Moeen Ali has been confirmed to bat at number three after being promoted up the order for the second innings of the dramatic three-wicket win at Headingley.

Harry Brook, who batted at three in the first innings of that match, remains in the number-five position where he scored a match-winning 75 in the second innings.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, struggled in the first two Tests of the series, both of which England lost.

After returning from a groin injury suffered playing for Lancashire, he managed only three wickets against the Australians on unresponsive surfaces at Edgbaston and Lord's.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

More to follow.