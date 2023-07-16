Somerset captain Lewis Gregory said it was a "special feeling" for his team to seal a second T20 title on a thrilling Finals Day at Edgbaston.

They beat Surrey in the semi-final and Essex in the final to end an 18-year wait for a second competition success.

Gregory said it felt "overwhelming" and that it was much-deserved for his team who had been "excellent throughout".

"We were outstanding with the ball. It means the world. It's why we play the game, to win trophies," added Gregory.

Somerset won 12 of their 14 games in South Group, then the quarter-final, before winning both matches on Finals Day to claim the T20 Blast title

Somerset's bowling attack was crucial in the victory, helping them to defend scores of 145 or under in both the semi-final and the final.

They booked their place in a record sixth T20 Blast final by successfully defending 142 in the semi-final, bowling Surrey out for 118 to win by 24 runs, with Craig Overton, Matt Henry and Ben Green all taking three wickets.

Their batters mostly failed to fire in the final too, with Sean Dickson's half-century the only score of 20 or over, as Shane Snater and Paul Walter took three wickets apiece.

Essex made a quick start with the bat, racking up 27 off 11 balls but they then slipped to 55-5 as Ish Sodhi and Henry made inroads.

Daniel Sams' 45 kept Essex in the fight before a stunning one-handed catch by Tom Kohler-Cadmore sealed the win and gave Henry his 31st wicket of the tournament.

Gregory told BBC Radio Somerset: "It was a great performance. I felt we were a little bit short with the bat in both games but the guys were fantastic with the ball and especially when they went off like an absolute tracer but the boys dragged it back so well.

"We took wickets throughout and bowled both teams out so it was just fabulous.

"It's amazing. This bunch of lads deserve it so much we've seen a very consistent team for a number of years but never quite done it on Final Day so it's a pretty special feeling.

"The boys have been fabulous in the field all year. It was a pretty special catch and a great way to finish."

Somerset won 15 of their 17 games in this year's T20 Blast and Gregory paid tribute to the entire squad.

"It's surreal. I'm made up for the boys. I think this is my sixth or seventh Finals Day, and to get over the line is special," said Gregory.

"Credit to Essex. The low-scoring games seem to make for thrillers.

"We've got an amazing squad. The depth is there, we've had guys interchange we've missed big players like Sids [Peter Siddle] but made some great recruitment in Ish [Sodhi] coming back so we've put together a fantastic squad and its nice to bring the trophy home," he added.

Somerset coach Jason Kerr said he felt that his side had been the best in this year's competition.

"It's testament to the guys. They were outstanding. I think when you win 15 out of 17 games you deserve to lift the trophy at the end," said Kerr.

"Last year we didn't turn up at all and didn't do ourselves justice so I was adamant that we wouldn't do that this year.

"I genuinely think you get what you deserve and I've felt that we've been the best team in the competition this year but you still have to go out there and demonstrate it and that's what we managed to do today."

Kerr said that the "passionate" club prided itself on producing good young players and that the future looked bright with the current crop of performers coming through into the first team.

"We've got some experienced heads but we've got some young players in there who are nowhere near reaching their ceiling, so for me if we can keep them together it will only get better," he added.