Women's Ashes: Second ODI, Ageas Bowl Australia 282-7 (50 overs): Perry 91, Sutherland 50; Ecclestone 3-40 England 279-7 (50 overs): Sciver-Brunt 111*; King 3-44 Australia won by three runs; lead multi-format series 8-6 Scorecard.

Australia retained the Women's Ashes following a dramatic three-run victory over England, who so nearly pulled off a remarkable victory through Nat Sciver-Brunt's masterful unbeaten century.

Sciver-Brunt, who scored 111 off 99 balls, dragged England from 203-7 to a position where they needed 15 runs from the last over and five off the final ball.

However, Australia and Jess Jonassen, who bowled the final over, held their nerve to retain the urn with one match to spare by virtue of being the holders.

The points-based series, which is now 8-6 in favour of Australia, concludes at Taunton on Tuesday.

Australia owe plenty to number-eight batter Georgia Wareham, who smashed 26 from the last over of the tourists' innings, bowled by Lauren Bell, to drag them from 240-7 with three overs remaining.

While it was a match-defining over, England were also left to rue another sloppy performance in the field, dropping all-rounder Ellyse Perry three times in her innings of 91.

In the second ODI at Bristol, England levelled the series with their highest-ever run chase and were set the task of breaking that record again to keep their hopes alive once more.

England started positively, with opener Tammy Beaumont continuing her fine form with 60 from 62 balls before Australia's spinners once again proved the difference.

All seven England wickets fell to spin as leg-spinner Alana King and off-spinner Ash Gardner took three wickets each to unravel the middle order.

Sciver-Brunt stood firm with a chanceless knock, her third unbeaten century in her last four innings against Australia, but she slumped to her knees in devastation as she could only manage a single from the final ball.

England can still draw the series with a win in the final ODI, but were visibly distraught by the defeat having dragged themselves back into contention after Australia's initial six-point lead.

