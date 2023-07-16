Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's Ashes: Second ODI, Ageas Bowl Australia 282-7 (50 overs): Perry 91, Sutherland 50; Ecclestone 3-40 England 279-7 (50 overs): Sciver-Brunt 111*; King 3-44 Australia won by three runs; lead multi-format series 8-6 Scorecard.

Australia retained the Women's Ashes following a dramatic three-run victory over England, who so nearly pulled off a remarkable victory through Nat Sciver-Brunt's masterful unbeaten century.

Sciver-Brunt, who scored 111 off 99 balls, dragged England from 203-7 to a position where they needed 15 runs from the last over and five off the final ball.

However, Australia and Jess Jonassen, who bowled the final over, held their nerve to retain the urn with one match to spare by virtue of being the holders.

The points-based series, which is now 8-6 in favour of Australia, concludes at Taunton on Tuesday.

More to follow.