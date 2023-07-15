Alex Carey stumps Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test at Lord's

Alex Carey has said he would stump a batter in the same manner that saw him dismiss England's Jonny Bairstow if the opportunity arose again.

The Australian wicketkeeper rolled the ball on to the stumps to take the wicket of his counterpart, who had left the crease thinking the over had ended.

England, who lost the Test, were angered by the wicket, but Carey said the response had been surprising.

"If there was an opportunity [to do the same], I definitely would," he said.

"To see how much has played out since then it's been a little bit surprising."

Carey said the wicket had come as a result of Australia being alert to the situation.

"We were switched on to the fact that it was a bouncer plan and it felt like Jonny was pretty switched on to getting out of the way, he wasn't playing any shots," he said.

"When he ducked, his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history, as they say.

"As soon as I got it, I threw it straight away. Once the bail has come off, it's up to the third umpire to deem it out or not out, or the on-field umpires - and it was given out."

The dismissal, which left England needing 178 runs to win with four wickets left, created a hostile atmosphere at Lord's - with the Australia team, in particular captain Pat Cummins, booed relentlessly by the crowd.

There were heated exchanges between the players following the wicket, with England bowler Stuart Broad telling Carey "that's all you will be remembered for".

As the players left for lunch, Australia batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner were confronted by Lord's members in the Long Room, for which the Marylebone Cricket Club later apologised. Three members were subsequently suspended.

Reaction to the match, which Australia ultimately won by 43 runs despite a brilliant 155 from Ben Stokes, also reached diplomatic level. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested Australia had broken the spirit of cricket. In response, Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese said Sunak should "stay in your crease".

The victory left Australia one win away from retaining the Ashes, however England won the third Test at Headingley and have an opportunity to level the five-match series in the fourth Test, which starts at Old Trafford on Wednesday.