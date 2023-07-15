Sean Dickson's half-century in his first Finals Day was his first of the season

Vitality Blast Final, Edgbaston Somerset 145 (20 overs): Dickson 53; Snater 3-13, Walter 3-29 Essex 131 (18.3 overs): Sams 45; Henry 4-24, Sodhi 3-22 Scorecard

Somerset ended an 18-year wait to win the T20 for the second time as they beat Essex at Edgbaston.

Having won the trophy in only its third year of existence when they beat Lancashire at The Oval in 2005, this was their first T20 Blast triumph at Edgbaston.

And they did it in remarkable fashion, twice defending scores of 145 or less, to beat 2003 inaugural winners Surrey and then 2019 winners Essex to crown themselves Kings of the South.

In the second all-Southern Finals Day in three years, after Kent's triumph in 2021, and Hampshire's a year ago, this time it was the West Country who came out on top.

And they clinched victory in thrilling style with a stunning one-handed catch by Tom Kohler-Cadmore to remove Daniel Sams for 45, just when he threatened to win the game for Essex with some late hitting, and give Matt Henry a fourth wicket.

