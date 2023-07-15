Essex skipper Simon Harmer hit the winning six but Matt Critchley was man of the match in the T20 Blast first semi-final win over Hampshire

Vitality Blast Finals Day first semi-final: Hampshire v Essex Venue: Edgbaston Date: Saturday 15 July Hampshire 170-7 (20 overs): Weatherley 63*, McDermott 29; Critchley 2-22 Essex 115-5 (11.3/12overs): Sams 29, Critchley 26*; Fuller 2-23 Essex won by five wickets (DLS Method) Scorecard

Essex all-rounder Matt Critchley played a starring role as the 2019 T20 Blast winners beat holders Hampshire to earn a place in the final after a rain-interrupted first semi at Edgbaston.

He took two wickets as Hampshire totalled 170-7 from their 20 overs, thanks largely to an unbeaten 63 off 39 balls from Joe Weatherley, before an hour-long rain break early in the Essex reply, on 19-1 after 17 balls, reduced the target to 115 off 12 overs.

Critchley then hit an unbeaten 26, sharing a crucial 45-run stand with Daniel Sams to leave Essex needing 13 to win off the last over bowled by renowned death bowler Nathan Ellis.

But, just nine days after reaching Finals Day by beating Birmingham Bears in the first quarter-final at Edgbaston, Essex got the job done seamlessly, in just three deliveries.

Critchley hit a huge six over mid-off from the first ball of the last over, ran a single off the second, then watched skipper Simon Harmer belt another big six over wide mid-on to win it.

They now meet the winners of the Somerset v Surrey second semi-final, the start of which was put back because of rain.

Hampshire's Joe Weatherley hit his second T20 Finals Day semi-final fifty in three years

Hampshire got off to a flier as Ben McDermott and skipper James Vince slapped 39 off the first 17 balls.

But McDermott picked out deep square leg from the final ball of the third over for 29, before Hampshire suffered another hiccup when Vince was removed by opposing captain Harmer five balls later, holing out to Shane Snater at mid-off for 13.

Neither last year's semi-final matchwinner Tom Prest, out lbw to Critchley on review, nor Liam Dawson lasted long before James Fuller came in to restore the Hampshire momentum in a 32-run stand for the fifth wicket with Weatherley.

Fuller was then caught in the deep by Snater at the second attempt to earn Critchley a second wicket, before another cheap failure for out-of-form Ross Whiteley.

But Weatherley was joined by Benny Howell, who hit a four and a six in his 22 from 11 balls, as Hampshire quickly added a further 40 to propel their total from a dodgy 130-6 to a much heathier-looking score.

In reply, Adam Rossington holed out third ball to long leg before the much-threatened rain arrived 14 balls later on 19-1.

After the lost hour, Essex returned to face the reduced target, with England Test hopeful Dan Lawrence immediately looking in the mood.

They then lost three wickets in six balls.

Michael Pepper picked out John Turner off Fuller, who then also had Lawrence caught behind.

Paul Walter was then lbw to Turner and it looked like Essex were crumbling but Australian Sams came in to welt three sixes and two fours in his 29 off 17 balls, Critchley kept his cool and Harmer, as always, had the final word.

The man who hit the winning runs in the final in 2019 to beat holders Worcestershire, again emerged arms aloft triumphant, having again upset the holders - and leave the T20 as still a trophy that has never successfully been defended.