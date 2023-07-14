Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will England's Tammy Beaumont (left) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (right) make it into your team?

After a thrilling Test, T20 and now ODI series, the Women's Ashes are still up for grabs.

There have been standout performers on both sides to get us to here: the points-based multi-format series locked at 6-6 with two one-day internationals left to play.

And we want to know who makes your combined Women's Ashes XI. Make your selections based on their impact on the series overall.

Who has impressed you with the bat? Do both captains make your team? Who has stood out with the ball?

We'll share the team you have selected during the interval of the third one-day international on Tuesday - the final match of the series.

Pick your XI below and share it on social media using #bbccricket.

Women's Ashes 2023 combined XI What's your combined Women's Ashes XI? First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

* Stats correct as of 14 July.