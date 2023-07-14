Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rishi Patel has scored five hundreds in 2023 for Leicestershire - four in the County Championship and one in the T20 Blast

Rishi Patel has agreed a new two-year contract to remain with Leicestershire.

The opener, 24, has scored 882 runs in the Championship this season at an average of 58.5, with four centuries.

Patel, who has scored over 2,500 runs across all formats for the Foxes, hit a career-best 179 in their County Championship draw with Glamorgan.

He said: "I love playing at Grace Road. It's a great surface to bat on, and it will help me to develop and continuing performing for Leicestershire."

Patel is currently third on the highest run scorers list for Division Two as Leicestershire sit in the second promotion spot.

Director of cricket Claude Henderson told the club's website external-link : "We are thrilled Rishi has committed his future to Leicestershire.

"He has shown what he is capable of so far this season and has fast become a crucial player for us across all three formats."