India in West Indies 2023 - fixtures, results & scorecards

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal sweeps, watched by West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva

July

12-16 1st Test, Dominica
Play starts at 15:00 BST
Scorecard

20-24 2nd Test, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (15:00 BST)

27 1st ODI, Barbados (14:30 BST)

29 2nd ODI, Barbados (14:30 BST)

August

1 3rd ODI, Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (14:30 BST)

3 1st Twenty20 international, Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) (15:30 BST)

6 2nd Twenty20 international, Guyana (15:30 BST)

8 3rd Twenty20 international, Guyana (15:30 BST)

12 4th Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, USA (15:30 BST)

13 5th Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, USA (15:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

