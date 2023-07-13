Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland have won two from three in Utrecht, with one match remaining

Tri-nations T20: Scotland v Thailand Thailand: 102-6 (20 overs): Koncharoenkai 28; K Bryce 3-21, Maqsood 2-21 Scotland 106-4 (17.4 overs): S Bryce 36, K Bryce 33; Putthawong 2-16 Scotland won by six wickets Scoreboard (outside source) external-link

Captain Kathyrn Bryce led from the front as Scotland beat Thailand by six wickets in the women's tri-nations T20 international series in Utrecht.

Bryce took three wickets as Thailand were restricted to 102-6, with Abtaha Maqsood taking two.

Bryce then hit 33 runs in the successful chase, with her sister Sarah top scoring on 36 as Scotland reached 106-4 in the 18th over.

Priyanaz Chatterji finished on 16 not out, hitting two fours to seal victory.

Thailand beat Scotland by eight wickets in the opening match on Monday.

But Scotland bounced back with victory over the Dutch on Wednesday and will finish off against the hosts on Saturday.