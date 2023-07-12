Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Darcey Carter made contributions with bat and bowl

Tri-nations T20: Netherlands v Scotland Scotland 110-8 (20 overs): Carter 53*, Lynch 2-13 Netherlands 104-8 (20 overs): Kalis 29, Rainey 3-15 Scotland won by six runs Scoreboard (outside source) external-link

A fine all-round contribution from 18-year-old Darcey Carter helped Scotland defeat the Netherlands in the women's tri-nations T20 international series in Utrecht.

Scotland had been edged out by Thailand in their tournament opener on Monday.

But Carter's 53 not out from 52 balls in only her second international underpinned their 110 for eight.

Carter then snared top-order pair Babette de Leede and Robine Rijke as the Dutch fell short at 104 for eight.

Hannah Rainey's three for 15 delivered decisive blows in the middle and lower order to secure victory by six runs.

Scotland will look to claim back-to-back wins as they take on Thailand again on Thursday.