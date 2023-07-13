Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rishi Patel has 882 first class runs in the season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Glamorgan 403-9 dec: Neser 176*, Swepson 69, Harris 47; Salisbury 3-92, Scriven 3-108 Leicestershire 451-6 dec: Patel 179, Hill 78, Kimber 61; Ul Hassan 2-61 Glamorgan (11 pts) drew with Leicestershire (13 pts) Match scorecard

Leicestershire's batters, led by Rishi Patel, dominated the final day of a rain-ruined encounter in Cardiff as they reached 451-6 against Glamorgan.

Patel hit a stylish career-best 179, his fourth century of the season, while Lewis Hill made 78.

Louis Kimber belted 61 off 35 balls to earn the Foxes maximum bonus points in the County Championship second tier.

The teams could not agree terms for declarations and a run-chase on a placid pitch.

That meant that with 185 overs lost to the weather, there was no chance of a positive result.

The combination of the Kookaburra ball, going soft more quickly than the Duke, and a rain-affected surface meant it was a thankless task for the bowlers for most of the limited playing time.

Even the presence of Australian Test bowlers Michael Neser and Mitch Swepson could not pose serious problems for the Foxes as they picked up the five batting points.

Opening bat Zain Ul Hassan (2-61) claimed his maiden first-class wickets with his medium-pace bowling.

Leicestershire, resuming at 28-0, quickly lost Sol Budinger for five as he gloved a hostile short ball from batting hero Neser to Chris Cooke.

The prolific Patel played some stylish back-foot punches through the off-side and Glamorgan quickly turned to leg-spinner Swepson, who was smashed for a couple of sixes over wide long-on by Hill.

Patel was missed at slip off Swepson on 46 and left Glamorgan ruing the error as he cruised to three figures.

Despite a nervy few minutes on 49, Hill looked likely to add his own 100 as he seemed in control before swatting James Harris to Kiran Carlson on the square-leg boundary after a stand of 168.

Colin Ackermann (17) looked strangely out of touch before being stumped charging at Swepson, but Peter Handscomb (33) helped in the drive for bonus points until he was caught on the boundary by Carlson to spark celebrations for Hassan in a useful spell with the old ball.

Patel, 24, looked set for 200, but played down the wrong line in Hassan's next over, having struck 16 fours and five sixes in a mature and accomplished knock.

Some spectacular hitting from Kimber got Leicestershire on track for 450, and with Glamorgan strangely declining to take the new ball, Wiaan Mulder and Tom Scriven got them there with no real pressure.

Leicestershire next host Worcestershire at Oakham School on Wednesday 19 July and Glamorgan face Gloucestershire at Cheltenham the following day,