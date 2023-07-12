Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matthew Potts has taken 23 wickets in six Test matches for England

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day three) Gloucestershire 316 & 188: Hammond 86; Potts 4-55 Durham 453: Lees 195 & 52-1: Lees 22 Durham (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (4 pts) by nine wickets Match scorecard

Durham wrapped up a dominant nine-wicket victory over Gloucestershire inside three days to edge themselves further towards promotion from Division Two in the County Championship.

The hosts began day three needing 17 to secure maximum batting points and Matthew Potts duly obliged with the bat before he blew the game open with the ball.

The England seamer claimed 4-24 in his six-over burst, dismantling the Gloucestershire top order.

Miles Hammond prevented an innings defeat with a defiant knock of 86, but Matt Parkinson and Brydon Carse claimed two wickets apiece to clean up the tail, leaving Durham to chase only 52.

The hosts eased over the line within 12 overs to extend their lead at the top of Division Two with five games remaining after claiming 24 points from the contest.

Resuming on day three on 433-8 and Carse unbeaten on 60, Durham looked to press on and take maximum batting points for the fifth time of the campaign.

But Matt Taylor ended Carse's knock to claim his 200th first-class wicket after the Durham all-rounder added only two runs to his overnight score.

Two boundaries from Potts saw the hosts over the 450-mark before he was caught on the fence to hand Dominic Goodman his fourth wicket, finishing with career-best figures.

After rain forced an early lunch, Potts turned the screw with a devastating new-ball spell.

Having been overlooked by the England selectors for the fourth Ashes Test, Potts continued his devastating Championship form as he bowled Ben Charlesworth, Ollie Price and Chris Dent with outstanding deliveries, removing the top three for single-figure scores, reducing the visitors to 10 for three.

Grant Roelofsen soon followed with an outside edge to present Potts with a fourth wicket, while at the other end, Hammond was given a reprieve when he was dropped at slip on six.

Hammond and James Bracey offered resistance against the new ball to prevent Potts surging through the line-up.

The backbone of the Gloucestershire line-up was broken when Bracey chased a wide one from Migael Pretorius to end the stand for 39.

Zafar Gohar survived a couple of close calls against Parkinson, but then gave his wicket away attempting to launch a slog-sweep that only ended up in the grasp of Carse.

Hammond held up the Durham victory charge, scoring his second fifty of the game and sharing a partnership worth 62 with Taylor.

But Ben Raine's return broke the stand, removing Taylor for 22, before Hammond was caught on the leg side pushing for his century.

Alex Lees was the only man to fall in Durham's short chase when he was bowled by Gohar for 22, with Scott Borthwick and Michael Jones there at the end to secure the win.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.