England's Dan Lawrence went past 50 for the 13th time this season in all competitions

LV= County Championship Division One, Stanley Park, Blackpool (day three) Essex 282: Westley 135; Bailey 6-59 & 292-8: Lawrence 135 Lancashire 144: Bohannon 44; S Cook 4-42 Essex (4 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 429 runs Match scorecard

Ashes hopeful Dan Lawrence hit a century for Essex after a disastrous morning session Lancashire in which the hosts lost eight wickets for 45 runs to put the visitors in complete control at the end of day three at Blackpool.

Resuming on 37-1 after a 45-minute delay for rain in reply to Essex's first-innings 282, Red Rose hopes of batting all day and building a lead were scuppered by Sam Cook (4-42) and Paul Walter (3-20) as Lancashire crumbled to 145 all out.

Will Williams' second-innings removal of both Essex openers, including Alastair Cook for his second duck of the season (the first was also against Lancashire in April) gave the hosts a glimmer of hope.

But the visitors rallied to close on 292-8 with a lead of 429 runs going into the final day thanks to a brilliant century from England Test squad man Lawrence who was out to the last ball of the day for 135.

Sam Cook sparked the morning collapse when he induced Lancashire skipper Keaton Jennings to edge to Matt Critchley for 29 before Dane Vilas failed to make ground running for a quick single and was out without scoring.

Rob Jones wafted at a wide one from Doug Bracewell before Walter brought the key wicket of Josh Bohannon at leg slip for 44.

Colin de Grandhomme was then trapped in front by Cook second ball, Tom Hartley was well caught at slip first ball, and Jack Blatherwick also went without scoring.

Four wickets gone for two runs. But Phil Salt hit 35 not out in tandem with Tom Bailey to get Lancashire beyond the follow-on target.

With a lead of 137, Essex then lost first Nick Browne and former England skipper Cook, second ball, quickly followed by skipper Tom Westley on 27-3. But Lawrence and Critchley (40) put on 95 for the fourth wicket, and Walter swung the bat for 24 before Simon Harmer becoming Bailey's third wicket when he was brilliantly caught one-handed by Keaton Jennings.

Hartley picked up William Buttleman cheaply but Bracewell hit a very effective half-century off just 29 balls before Lawrence completed his third century of the season with a towering six over long on, to send a timely message to the England selectors.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.