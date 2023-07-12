Taking the "aura" away from world champions Australia has been pivotal in England's Ashes turnaround, says Kate Cross.

England won the first one-day international of the multi-format series by two wickets on Wednesday to level the points-based series at 6-6 with two games to play.

The visitors - regarded by many as one of sport's greatest ever teams - only need to win one more match to retain the Ashes, but have now lost three consecutive games after previously taking a commanding six-point lead.

England slipped to 235-8 in pursuit of 264 before Cross' arrival at the crease with skipper Heather Knight, who finished unbeaten on 75 to complete the stunning fightback.

"I was just thinking to myself, 'I do not want to lose this game' - I have seen us lose too many Ashes," said Cross, who struck an unbeaten 19 from number 10 as England achieved their highest-ever ODI run chase in Bristol.

"I thought I'd channel my inner Chris Woakes and show number 10s can bat.

"We know we have still got a lot of work to do - they are the best team in the world, but we are clinging on."

World champions Australia were previously on a remarkable run of 41 wins from their last 42 ODIs, but have been rattled by England's attacking approach in the white-ball series so far.

And Cross says that focusing on their own game rather than Australia's record is key to slowly breaking down the visitors' stranglehold on world cricket.

"We've tried to take away the aura around this team," Cross, 31, said.

"When I went out to bat, Heather just said 'it's an off-spinner bowling to you. It's not Ash Gardner, it's just an off-spinner and you face them in the nets every day'. That mindset has done wonders for us so far."

'The Ashes are on the line'

Losing is unfamiliar to Australia, who are without their inspirational leader Meg Lanning and are making so many uncharacteristic mistakes.

They are a team renowned for exquisite discipline in the field and with the ball, but have been fumbling catches, gifting extras and buckling under England's pressure.

"The Ashes are on the line now for proper," said Australia skipper Alyssa Healy.

"So if that does not galvanise the group, I don't know what will. We haven't been in this position a lot and we either see it as an opportunity to learn and grow, or an opportunity to throw excuses out there.

"It's up to us to turn it around for the next two games."

England need to win both remaining matches, or win one if the other is tied or washed out, to deny Australia the Ashes urn, and their momentum has been mirrored by the growing attendances watching the series reach its conclusion.

More than 20,000 attended last week's T20s at both Lord's and The Oval, and the three ODIs - at Bristol, Southampton and Taunton - have all been sold out.

"The support was amazing," added Cross. "It feels like we have a 12th person behind us - we have captured the imagination of everyone and we're desperate for more people to be part of this."

Former Australia player Mel Jones says it is a tough challenge for Australia to cope with, particularly with their backs to the wall for the first time after a decade of dominance.

"England are looking at their opposition and seeing a team not playing well at all," said Jones on Sky Sports.

"The crowd and whole country is riding with them, and that is a really hard thing to try and shift when you are an opposition team in an away series."

