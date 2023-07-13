Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Lauren Filer made her England debut in the Ashes and will play for London Spirit in The Hundred

England fast bowler Lauren Filer will play for London Spirit as The Hundred teams confirmed their full squads for this year's competition.

Filer was announced as one of the final round of signings in the women's competition while the men's teams have confirmed their wildcard selections.

After impressing in the Vitality Blast, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Max Holden were drafted by the Spirit and Manchester Originals respectively.

The tournament begins on 1 August.

"I absolutely can't wait to play at Lord's in The Hundred for London Spirit," Filer said.

"It will be great to link up with Heather Knight, and it's obviously so special to play at the home of cricket.

"It's just a brilliant competition, with some of the best players in the world, and I'm really looking forward to being a part of it."

India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh will join Filer at London Spirit after replacing the injured Georgia Redmayne.

Oval Invincibles have drafted all-rounder Zak Chappell and Tawanda Muyeye, John Turner joins Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire have signed Chris Cooke, and England seamer Matt Fisher will play for Southern Brave.

There have also been a number of replacements in the men's competition with Australia spinner Adam Zampa in for Sunil Narine at Oval Invincibles, Pakistan's Usama Mir taking Wanindu Hasaranga's spot at Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers have brought in Australia's Matthew Short for the injured Michael Bracewell.

Daryl Mitchell and Matthew Wade replace Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh at London Spirit.