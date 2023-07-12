Michael Neser improved his previous top score by 40 runs after being temporarily released by Australia

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three) Glamorgan 403-9 dec (98 overs): Neser 176*, Swepson 69, Harris 47; Salisbury 3-92, Scriven 3-108 Leicestershire 28-0 (7 overs) Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (4 pts) by 375 runs with all first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

A powerful career-best 176 not out from Australian all-rounder Michael Neser took Glamorgan to an unlikely 403-9 after slumping to 93-7 against Leicestershire.

The Foxes reached 28-0 in reply.

Neser shared stands of 128 with James Harris (47) and 123 with Mitch Swepson (a career-best 69).

Seamers Chris Wright, Matt Salisbury and Tom Scriven had wrecked the Glamorgan top order after lengthy rain delays.

Leading a remarkable recovery, Neser's muscular ton was his second in successive county innings either side of a spell with the Australian Test squad, confirming his status as a genuine all-rounder.

He hit 25 fours and two sixes, facing just 202 balls.

After 181 overs were lost to rain, it was an unexpected turnaround as the batters took advantage of the experimental Kookaburra ball going soft and the belated sunshine drying the pitch.

Leicestershire also paid the penalty for only fielding three seamers, with Wiaan Mulder unable to bowl.

A bonus-point battle and a draw will be the most likely result after hours of frustration from the weather, unless the visitors collapse spectacularly.

Glamorgan started in the solid position of 54-1 after another rain delay, but quickly crashed to 57-4 as Sussex-bound veteran Wright produced two superb deliveries to bowl Sam Northeast (15) with a ball that cut back and Kiran Carlson (1) with one that straightened.

In between, the patient rookie opener Zain Ul Hassan fell for 33 as he edged Salisbury to slip.

The slide continued either side of lunch against Tom Scriven and Salisbury as Billy Root edged to slip for 12, Chris Cooke was given lbw for 10, and Timm van der Gugten edged behind for 4.

Harris was dropped at slip on 10 by Colin Ackermann off Chris Wright and profited in his best innings since returning from Middlesex in 2022, accumulating patiently as he stuck around with Neser in a stand of 128 which brought respectability to the home cause.

Harris went leg-before to Scriven at 221-8, giving the Foxes a sniff of finishing off the innings, but Swepson gave his fellow Queenslander unlikely support as Neser reached three figures off 147 balls, smashing Callum Parkinson over mid-wicket for his 15th boundary.

Swepson looked unorthodox and jumpy at times to start, but joined in the fun as he grew in confidence, carved 10 boundaries and outscored Neser in their stand of 123 at nearly a run a ball.

Neser's innings was faultless as he motored past his previous career-best of 136, until he was dropped on 160. But with last man Jamie McIlroy looking capable, the last wicket stand of 59 saw Leicestershire looking down and out as Glamorgan picked up four batting points.

Left seven overs to bat, Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger survived despite Patel almost being run out by a Harris direct hit.

Glamorgan's Michael Neser told BBC Sport Wales:

"The career-best means a lot to me, I know every point means a heap at this point of the season, so to put that together is quite special.

"We tried to be positive and put the pressure back on them, thankfully it paid off and we managed quite a total. It started to flatten out and once you got through the newish ball and it softened up, it was a nice wicket to bat on.

"Us lower-order batters pride ourselves on our wickets, everyone works extremely hard and it showed today. Mitch loves his batting, everything worked out for him and he was hitting the ball beautifully, he's shown his skill today.

"It's going to be a tough ask (to win the game) from this position and the amount of time we've lost, but never say never.

"It's most likely (rejoining Glamorgan) to be just the one game (this season). I love coming back to Glamorgan, it's a great club, I love the players and the ground so hopefully I'll be back next year."