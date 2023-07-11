Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marie Kelly and Kathryn Bryce celebrate a Blaze wicket

The Blaze kept up their unbeaten start to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign as they beat Southern Vipers on the Isle of Wight.

Openers Marie Kelly (61) and Sarah Bryce (52) both hit half-centuries at Newport in a stand of 115 as they gained revenge on Vipers for their Charlotte Edwards Cup final defeat.

Georgia Adams narrowly missed out on her second Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy century, on 94 not out, as Vipers totalled 259-7 from their 50 overs.

But, although both openers departed just after the halfway mark, The Blaze kept their cool to win with 10 balls to spare - their sixth victory in eight games, to stretch their lead at the top.

Vipers' hopes of going through are now in doubt after a fourth defeat in eight matches.

They stay fifth but fall further behind South East Stars, who beat Sunrisers by 19 runs on DLS Method at Beckenham to end their three-match losing streak.

After openers Alexa Stonehouse and Kira Chathli put on 111 for the first wicket, South Africa international Tazmin Brits hit a 66-ball hundred to help her side reach 290-9, hitting 10 fours and five sixes in her unbeaten 112 off 72 deliveries.

Sunrisers looked well set to chase it down after an opening stand of 143 between Cordelia Griffith and Grace Scrivens, followed by some fine hitting from captain Dane van Niekerk.

With 10 overs left, they had the victory target down to 80, with nine wickets still in hand, but leg-spinner Danielle Gregory then came on to end the Sunrisers' hopes.

Not introduced into the attack until the 37th over, took four wickets in the space of three overs to turn the tide as Sunrisers finished on 262-7 off a rain-reduced 48 overs.

Thunder finally claimed their first win of this season with a six-wicket victory over Northern Diamonds in York.

Naomi Dattani took four wickets to help bowl Diamonds out for 167, in which Lauren Winfield-Hill top-scored with 33.

Thunder then reached their target with 12.2 overs to spare, largely thanks to a 98-run stand between Deandra Dottin (54 not out) and Dattani (46), as the the defending champions slipped to their fourth defeat in eight games.

Meanwhile, the Central Sparks against Western Storm game in Birmingham at rain-hit Moseley, who were due to stage their first Sparks game, was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Despite the field at Streetsbrook Road having taken four inches of rain since Saturday, the ground was ready for a prompt start until a ferocious morning downpour just 15 minutes before play was due to begin saw the outfield saturated.

Next up...

Friday, 14 July

Sunrisers v Thunder (Wantage Road, 10:30 BST)

Saturday, 15 July

Northern Diamonds v Central Sparks (Headingley, 10:30 BST)

Western Storm v Southern Vipers (Millfield, 10:30 BST)

Monday, 17 July

The Blaze v South East Stars (Nettleworth, 10:30 BST)