Last updated on .From the section Counties

Zain Ul Hassan is playing his fourth first-class match on a rookie contract

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 54-1 (17 overs): Ul Hassan 32*; Salisbury 1-20 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Glamorgan reached 54-1 against Leicestershire as just 17 overs were bowled on the second day of their Championship match.

Rookie opener Zain Ul Hassan led the way with 32 not out, after David Lloyd was bowled by Matt Salisbury for six.

Sam Northeast was on 15 not out when play ended in sunshine, after a six-hour delay for bad weather.

The first spell at 11:30 BST lasted just five dot balls, faced by Ul Hassan from Chris Wright.

A series of showers followed by an afternoon downpour meant a string of inspections for umpires Paul Baldwin and Jack Shantry, and plenty of mopping-up work for the ground staff.

Ul Hassan straight-drove Wright's first ball for four after the resumption, while Lloyd, returning from injury, took six off Salisbury's first four deliveries before playing no shot to one which nipped back and hit the off-stump.

Left-hander Ul Hassan steered a couple of boundaries through third man and also found the boundary through cover-point, as he looks to put his case for a permanent place in 2024 after Lloyd's departure to Derbyshire.

Meanwhile Northeast did not get off the mark until his 19th ball, slashing Tom Scriven through the slips for four, but two rather more convincing boundaries followed.

With all their Division Two rivals having enjoyed far more playing time over the first two days, the two teams will be engaged in a battle to make up for lost time.