England have named an unchanged 14-player squad for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

It means there is no place for Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, with Jonny Bairstow set to retain the gloves.

Ollie Pope is absent after suffering a shoulder injury during the second Test at Lord's that has ruled him out for the rest of the summer.

England won the third Test by three wickets to leave the series 2-1 to Australia with two Tests to play.

The fourth Test starts on Wednesday, 19 July.

England squad:- Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex),Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire),Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

