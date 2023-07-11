Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Men's Ashes: England v Australia Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, 19 July Time: 11:00 BST

Chris Woakes says Australia will start feeling the pressure after England's victory in the third men's Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday.

Woakes hit the winning runs as England beat Australia by three wickets to make it 2-1 to the tourists with two Tests to play.

The fourth Test starts at Old Trafford on Wednesday, 19 July.

"When you're so close to getting something, the harder it gets," said all-rounder Woakes.

"I'm sure the Aussies will be feeling that now."

No side has come from 2-0 down to win an Ashes series since an Australia team featuring the legendary Don Bradman in 1936-37, while Australia are seeking their first series win in England since 2001.

"In our dressing room, the belief is we can win 3-2," said Woakes. "We've got to turn up in Manchester and put in another performance.

"They're an extremely good side. We're going to have to be at our best to beat them again."

Woakes' unbeaten 32 saw England over the line after Harry Brook's 75 and a lively cameo from Mark Wood, who hit an unbeaten 16 from eight deliveries, put them on the brink of victory.

It was the 34-year-old's first Test appearance for 15 months after missing the entire 2022 summer with a knee injury and failing to break back into the side over the winter.

The Warwickshire player admits he thought his Test career was over but says his decision to not play in the Indian Premier League in April in order to prepare for this summer has been justified.

"It's hard. It's quite emotional actually. You sometimes think the ship has sailed, of course you do. Especially when the team was going so well last summer and I wasn't involved," said Woakes, who also took six wickets at Headingley.

"But I made a big decision at the start of summer not to go to India and, you know, it's days like this which make that sort of decision pay off, comfortably."