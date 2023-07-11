Women's Ashes: England v Australia, First ODI Venue: Bristol Date: 12 July Time: 13:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live and the website and app, where there will be live text commentary and in-play video clips (UK only)

There is something about England's cricket teams - they seem to enjoy being in must-win territory.

Ben Stokes' men lost the first two Tests only to fight back at Headingley, while Australia surged ahead in the women's multi-format series with a 6-0 points lead, leaving England's chances seemingly in tatters.

But Heather Knight's side have made history since, becoming the first team to complete a series win against Australia's women since 2017. Impressive T20 victories in front of record crowds at the Oval and Lord's delivered that 'series within a series' success.

The job is not done, though, and the task ahead is far from simple despite this resurgence.

England have got to win all three one-day internationals to regain the Ashes (or two, if one is washed out or tied) against a team who have won 41 of their last 42 games in the format.

The 50-over leg of the series begins in Bristol on Wednesday.

If England can turn their fortunes around, it will be one of cricket's greatest comebacks - considering the deficit, the strength of opposition and the fact England have not beaten Australia in an ODI since 2017.

"We were still upbeat even after the two defeats," said Knight, whose side are now 6-4 in arrears.

"The first win at the Oval was a mental hurdle for us to get over after going behind on points, so once we did that, it gave us that extra bit of belief and reassurance.

"It's been interesting to see how our series has pretty much paralleled the men's - we've both lost our first two games, but hopefully we can keep being successful and we can both pull off the great escape."

ODI format could 'rally' Australia

While England may have the momentum, world champions Australia are the ones with a point to prove.

They are in alien territory, despite holding a two-point lead, as losing even just one game is not in their DNA - let alone back-to-back defeats.

Captain Alyssa Healy has admitted they have not played their best cricket yet in the series, which in itself is a stark reminder of their brilliance that they can take a six-point lead when undercooked.

"We've probably been off again a little bit for all three of the T20s," Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke said after the Lord's defeat.

"England are playing good cricket, so we certainly know we have to play really good cricket as well.

"It's not going to be an easy task for us."

Knight said the pressure is on Australia, as reigning champions and knowing they only need to win one more game to retain the Ashes, but admits playing their opposition's strongest format last could suit the tourists.

"I think the change of format will rally Australia - they are very strong in ODIs," said Knight.

"I'm sure they'll come at us hard, we knew that after the Oval, but our job is to keep them under pressure and play our best cricket."

Another key factor in England's success has been the support from the crowds. The attendances of more than 20,000 at both the Oval and Lord's are being followed by sold-out ODIs at Bristol, Southampton and Taunton.

England's XI could see the return of Lauren Filer, whose raw pace impressed in the Test match, while Tammy Beaumont - a double centurion in the Test - will be joined by Sophia Dunkley at the top of the order after Emma Lamb's omission from the squad.