England fast bowler Mark Wood is confident he will be fit to play in the remaining two Ashes Tests.

The 33-year-old was player of the match in the three-wicket win over Australia in the third Test at Headingley, taking seven wickets and bowling at high pace.

It was his first Test outing since the tour of Pakistan in December after recovering from various injury issues.

"One of the best feelings I've had," said Wood, whose unbroken stand of 24 with Chris Woakes took England home.

"I've been in that position a lot where I've lost the game, that's the first time I've been able to bat to win the game."

Wood reached a top speed of 96.5mph at Headingley as he unsettled Australia's batters to claim 5-34 in the first innings, while he also smacked 40 runs off just 16 balls across both innings.

The hosts trail Australia 2-1 and Wood's pace could be vital as Ben Stokes' side attempt to become the first England team to come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes.

The fourth Test at Old Trafford starts on 19 July, with the fifth at The Oval beginning on 27 July.

Despite his playing time having been limited by injuries throughout his career, Wood said he can draw on having played most of the last Ashes in Australia in 2021-22.

"I did four in Australia, three of them were in a row," he said. "It's a big ask, but one I've done before, and I will lean on that experience to try to do it again.

"I will let the body recover, get myself in a good space, let the wounds recover and get myself up for the next one."

Having missed last summer through injury, the win at Headingley was only Wood's third appearance in 14 Tests under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Stokes, all of which have resulted in England wins.

"Stokes just asked me, 'Are you ready to bowl some thunderbolts?" said Wood.

"I said, 'Yes,' and that was it.

"I know him well and he knows me well. Having that relationship with someone makes it easier. He was ready to unleash me."

England will name their squad this week but will likely choose between James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Woakes and Wood as their pace bowling options at Old Trafford.

Anderson and Tongue were rested at Headingley, Robinson did not bowl in the second innings because of a back spasm, while Woakes, like Wood, impressed - taking six wickets and scoring 42 runs in the match.

Woakes, 34, was playing his first Test under McCullum and shared a car with Wood to travel to the ground.

"We've got a lucky car parking space, we promised we'd get runs and wickets," said Wood.