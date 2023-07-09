Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire's Dom Bess was sent on loan to Warwickshire last month and played in their defeat by Essex

Somerset have re-signed off-spinner and all-rounder Dom Bess on a short-term loan deal from Yorkshire.

The 25-year-old will be immediately available for Somerset's home County Championship match against Hampshire, starting on Monday.

Bess began his career in Somerset's academy and made 26 first-class appearances for the club before joining Yorkshire in 2020.

The England international played the last of his 14 Test matches in 2021.

This is his second time on loan this season with a Division One club, having spent a brief spell with Warwickshire last month.