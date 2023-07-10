Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer have been picked in England's squad for the ODI Ashes series against Australia after missing out on the T20 series.

Beaumont scored a record 208 and Filer took four wickets as England lost by 89 runs in the solitary Test last month.

The three-match ODI series follows the hosts' first T20 series win over Australia since 2017.

"We're pleased to welcome Tammy and Lauren back," said head coach Jon Lewis.

"Tammy showed her quality during the Test match with her double-hundred while Lauren offers us real pace in our bowling alongside Issy [Wong].

"We were delighted with our T20 series win and look forward to the next stage of the Ashes with everything to play for."

Batter Beaumont, 32, has 103 ODI caps for England, while bowler Filer, 22, will be making her international debut in the 50-over format.

The first of three ODIs between the sides take place at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol on 12 July, before matches at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on 16 July and the County Ground, Taunton on 18 July.

England trail Australia 6-4 in the points-based Ashes series with each ODI win worth two points each.

England squad for ODI Ashes series: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.