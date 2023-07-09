Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australian seamer Michael Neser signed for Glamorgan in 2021

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Leicestershire Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff D ate: Monday, 9 July Time: 11:00 BST

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser makes a surprise Glamorgan reappearance while captain David Lloyd is back after injury for Glamorgan's Championship game against Leicestershire in Cardiff.

Neser has been with the Australia squad since late May while Lloyd has been out for eight weeks with hamstring trouble.

Neither played in the T20 Blast, and both have also missed four-day games.

England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, 18, is back for Leicestershire after a spell with the Ashes squad.

Australian spinner Mitch Swepson is preferred to South African batter Colin Ingram as Glamorgan's other permitted overseas player.

Glamorgan have won one and drawn seven of their Championship matches, with Leicestershire 11 points ahead of them in second place in Division Two.

Lloyd resumes the captaincy despite the announcement of his departure to Derbyshire at the end of the season.

Alex Horton and Prem Sisodiya make way for Lloyd and Neser in the Glamorgan 14-man squad, while the Foxes have Ahmed and Louis Kimber added to the 11 who drew with Durham.

The two teams drew their most recent Championship game in Leicester in May, after Glamorgan did the double in 2022.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Ul Hassan., Salter, Bevan, Northeast, Carlson, Root, Cooke, Neser, Van der Gugten, Harris, Swepson, Gorvin, McIlroy.

Leicestershire (from): Ackermann, Ahmed, Barnes, Budinger, Handscomb, Hill (c), kimber, Mulder, Parkinson, Patel, Salisbury, Scriven, Wright.