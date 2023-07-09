Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England win another Headingley thriller to keep series alive

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Third men's Ashes Test, Headingley (day four):
Australia 263 (Marsh 118; Wood 5-34) & 224 (Head 77; Broad 3-45, Woakes 3-68)
England 237 (Stokes 80; Cummins 6-91) & 254-7 (Brook 75, Woakes 32*; Starc 5-78)
England win by three wickets; Australia lead series 2-1
England kept their Ashes hopes alive by beating Australia by three wickets in the third Test in another nerve-shredding Headingley finale.

Harry Brook hit a superb 75 but it was left to bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to drag the hosts over the line in pursuit of 251.

Brook's mature knock took them to within 21 of victory, after talisman Ben Stokes fell for 13 following lunch on day four with 90 still needed.

Brook put on 59 with Woakes before top-edging a cut off Mitchell Starc, who almost won the series for Australia with a vicious 5-78.

That wicket brought Wood to the crease amid gripping tension and he hit Pat Cummins for six and thrashed Starc for four to spark jubilation in the stands.

With four needed, Wood was dropped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Woakes, who finished unbeaten on 32, slashed the winning runs.

England's win makes the series 2-1 to Australia with two Tests to play, setting up a grandstand finale that could yet match the iconic contest in 2005.

There is a nine-day break before the fourth Test at Old Trafford starts on Wednesday, 19 July.

England keep the show rumbling on

After 1981 and 2019, 2023 can now be added to the list of Headingley Ashes epics.

It may not have reached the ultimate climax of Stokes and Jack Leach's 10th-wicket partnership four years ago but it was still another another day of almost tortuous tension.

Every run was cheered and wickets were met with silence - apart from in the pockets of Australian green and gold in the stands.

Joe Root's departure shortly before lunch and, crucially, Stokes soon afterwards threatened to give Australia the win that would seal their first Ashes series in England for 22 years.

But Brook, batting on his home ground in his first Ashes series, played the situation perfectly, only to fall with the finish line in sight.

He found a gritty partner in Woakes, who battled through the short-ball attack and played the anchor to Wood at the end.

The scenes of celebration were reminiscent of those four years ago - England getting their first win on the board after two tight Tests that could have gone either way.

They have to do what they have never done before - come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes - but, after three gripping Test matches, they have ensured the show rumbles on with the series getting the ending it deserves.

Brook, Woakes & Wood deliver

Brook's knock came after he was dropped back down to number five in the order, having taken the injured Ollie Pope's position at number three in the first innings.

He came in at 93-3 and started shakily in a stand of 38 with Root before driving Scott Boland twice through the covers to get him on his way.

Brook held his nerve after the losses of Root, Stokes and Jonny Bairstow - the latter playing on from a wild drive with the target 80 runs away, at which stage Australia were favourites.

Brook, 24, has made his name as an attacking batter in his first 10 Tests - here becoming the quickest batter to 1,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced - but restrained himself while putting away the bad balls with the field spread.

At the other end Woakes was more aggressive. He managed to slash the ball through the off side, although was fortunate to fend the short ball three times into empty spaces.

When Brook top-edged a bouncer Australia still had a sniff but Wood, who took seven wickets in the match bowling at extreme pace, hooked Cummins over fine leg en route to 16 not out.

It was fitting, however, that Woakes, who also contributed a crucial six wickets, hit the winning runs after 15 months out of the side.

Starc almost wins it for Australia

After starting on 27-0, England had added 15 runs relatively calmly amid the tension, before Ben Duckett was pinned lbw by Starc's left-arm pace for 23.

The hosts promoted Moeen Ali in Brook's place but he only made five before a Starc inswinger crashed into his leg stump.

Zak Crawley batted well for 44 but, in a dismissal that sums up his Test career, he edged a big drive to Mitchell Marsh through to the wicketkeeper a ball after hitting the same shot through the covers.

Root attempted to pull a wayward ball from Cummins and gloved it down the leg side.

Starc, though, was the major threat and was rewarded by having Stokes taken down the leg side before Bairstow's wild swish.

Australia missed the control of spinner Nathan Lyon, ruled out of the series with a calf injury last week, but have over a week to regroup before seeking their series-clinching victory again.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 15:52

    This series is a testament to what red ball cricket can be and is hopefully reigniting the desire for more red ball games in this country.

    Harry Brook, Thank You! Mark Wood, take a bow sir!

    Not piling in on Johnny, but he needs some more time to recover his fitness and form. Foakes needs to be keeping for the next two matches.

    What an incredible series so far and a great match!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Stokes should be Man of the Match

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 15:49

    First off, a big thanks to Moeen for stepping up to #3 & allowing Root & Brook to bat at their prefer positions, which in turn gave Brook the opportunity to win the game for England.
    A big shout out to Woakes as well, as he quietly played the all-rounder role to perfection.
    Wood’s extra pace kept the Australians in check.
    (Thankfully no Bazball in that run chase, just sensible Test Match batting)

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:57

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The bowling was great. The batting not so great

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 15:49

    Great win. Gotta say Woakes and Wood were brilliant and Bairstow needs to go and get Foakes in

    • Reply posted by BBC State Propaganda, today at 15:56

      BBC State Propaganda replied:
      Bbc - 11th wicket partnership 🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤡

  • Comment posted by glyn, today at 15:53

    5-0 to australia eh Glenn Mcgrath suck it

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 16:08

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Most 'supporters' on here suck it up. Think that's what you meant.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 15:49

    What a match! Not sure I can take 2 more Tests!

    Great decision to move Moeen to 3 even if it didn’t pay off for him. I like the look of our new all rounder Woakes! And shout out to Wood -is that the best ever 2 innings strike rate for a batsman in Test history?!

    • Reply posted by Top Banana, today at 15:52

      Top Banana replied:
      What a fantastic weekend for English cricket!

      Both the Men's Ashes and the Women's Ashes are very much alive

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 15:49

    Apparently Cummins is not talking to Carey after he failed to run out Brook during the lunch interval.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 16:04

      Chris replied:
      Many a true word spoken in jest.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 15:49

    Fantastic win. Edge of my seat all day and could hardly watch when Brook was out. Can't believe we won despite carrying Bairstow again. Please find a way to get Foakes in as keeper at OT!

    • Reply posted by Top Banana, today at 15:51

      Top Banana replied:
      What a fantastic weekend for English cricket!

      Both the Men's Ashes and the Women's Ashes are very much alive

  • Comment posted by PuntRdlad, today at 15:54

    Well played Poms. You probably had the best of the conditions but, credit where credit is due, you were the better side over the 4 days. The contest for the little brown urn is alive and well. Enjoy your victory celebrations. We’ll get you next time - hopefully…

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 15:56

      Mark replied:
      Nah.

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 15:48

    Brilliant we keep ashes hope alive despite bairstow

    • Reply posted by Top Banana, today at 15:53

      Top Banana replied:
      The 'told you so' brigade must hate it when England play well!

  • Comment posted by James, today at 15:48

    Brilliant, well done England

    Wood and Woakes have to play the next match!

    • Reply posted by Zack Zodiac, today at 15:49

      Zack Zodiac replied:
      They’ve earned their places 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Phil K, today at 15:51

    Amazing finish to an amazing game, and England are alive and kicking in the series. Criticise individuals, selections, style, temperament all you like,this series has been pure entertainment every single day which is what it is all about. England are exciting and our great rivals are playing their part
    Hopefully the doom and gloom merchants have a day off. Test cricket is alive and we’re loving it

    • Reply posted by Top Banana, today at 16:09

      Top Banana replied:
      It's great. And a great end to the summer to come.

      Hopefully two big comebacks to win both the Men's Ashes and the Women's Ashes.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 15:53

    I've never understood why Chris Woakes gets overlooked far far too often.. he'll rarely have the best bowling figures, he'll rarely be the outstanding batsman, but he is consistently excellent and always seems to contribute. A great result today, cricket as we want it to be

    • Reply posted by dandydee, today at 16:02

      dandydee replied:
      Home average vs away average

  • Comment posted by Devil in the detail, today at 15:51

    Trent Bridge, drop Bairstow bring in Foakes and we can win! Hard to see Anderson getting back in..

    • Reply posted by Tim F, today at 15:54

      Tim F replied:
      It's Old Trafford and Robinson probably won't play.

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 15:50

    4th test XI
    Duckett
    Crawley
    Lawrence
    Root 0
    Brook
    Stokes c
    Foakes wk
    Woakes 0
    Wood 0
    Broad 0
    Tongue 0
    NO BAIRSTOW ANDERSON ROBINSON

    • Reply posted by JohnnyD, today at 15:56

      JohnnyD replied:
      Anderson not Tongue. Not sure about no spinner - depends on the wicket.

  • Comment posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 15:57

    It is such a shame that the ECB sold out to Sky.

    Cricket in England has become a rich man's game.

    • Reply posted by Peter Decker, today at 16:17

      Peter Decker replied:
      Should be on BBC but tennis on BBC 1&2 all day, goodness knows why, especially with no Brits left in, that's BBC and it's commitment to cricket.

  • Comment posted by RodneyFfing, today at 16:02

    Fantastic victory! Even so, it can't gloss over the fact that Bairstow sadly has to be dropped. He's cost us too many runs with the gloves, and that's taken all the confidence from his batting. PLEASE England, it's not too late to admit you got it wrong and give the gloves to Foakes to last two Tests.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 16:08

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      I have to agree too many errors

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 15:51

    Where have woakes and wood been?

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 15:57

      Pandemania replied:
      Headingley never fails to deliver you beauty.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 15:52

    Epic Test match! Glad the series is still alive! England can win again at Old Trafford - but please get the selection right. Please. No injured bowlers or Anderson just due to it being his home ground. Can't risk any more passengers.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:55

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No Bairstow. Bring back Foakes

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 15:48

    Chris Woakes: 6 wickets at 23. 42 runs for once out. Man of the Match? Is he now safe for selection for the next one? You ripper!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 15:51

      dunc brownley replied:
      Like to think he is the line up for next Test , we shall see and what a duo as stated of Woakes and Wood have made to this Team.

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 15:52

    Selectors must bring back Tongue for 4th test and not Anderson.

    • Reply posted by glyn, today at 15:55

      glyn replied:
      anderson all day long at old trafford

