Hayley Matthews' four wickets for West Indies included a hat-trick and she then struck 48 in the hosts' innings

Women's T20 international - West Indies v Ireland (third of three), St Lucia Ireland 116-9 (20 overs): Hunter 44, Prendergast 40; Matthews 4-14, Fraser 2-19 West Indies 120-2 (18.1 overs): Alleyne 49*, Matthews 48; West Indies won by eight wickets Scorecard

Hayley Matthews grabbed a hat-trick and hit 48 as West Indies completed a 3-0 T20 series victory over Ireland with an eight-wicket win in St Lucia.

Matthews bowled Gaby Lewis with her first ball before dismissing Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly and Ava Canning in successive deliveries.

That contributed to Ireland's paltry 116-9 despite the 66 put on by Amy Hunter (44) and Orla Prendergast (40).

Matthews hit 48 with Aaliyah Alleyne 49 not out as the hosts won in 18.1 overs.

After Matthews' dismissal of opener Lewis, the partnership between Hunter and Prendergast looked to have given Ireland the platform to produce a competitive total but the innings collapsed after their departures.

Of the remaining Irish batters, only captain Laura Delany, with an unbeaten 14, scored more than four as Matthews returned to mop up Stokell, Kelly and Canning in successive balls as she finished with bowling figures of 4-14.

Prendergast gave Ireland early hope as she had Djenaba Joseph caught behind by Hunter for two but Matthews and Alleyne then added 80 in 10 overs.

Matthews, who had also been player of the match in the opening two games, was eventually bowled by Georgina Dempsey for 48 off 34 balls but Alleyne saw the hosts home by eight wickets and will 11 balls to spare as she finished unbeaten on 49 from 51 deliveries.

Helped by Matthews' 50, West Indies also secured an eight-wicket success on Friday to guarantee victory in the series which came after their final-ball win in Tuesday's opener.