The Ashes: England beat Australia by five wickets at Lord's to win T20 leg 2-1

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's Ashes: Third T20, Lord's
Australia 156-7 (20 overs): Perry 34 (25); Sciver-Brunt 2-31
England 121-5 (13.2 overs): Capsey 46 (23); Schutt 2-35
England win by five wickets (DLS); Australia lead points-based series 6-4
England beat Australia by five wickets in a rain-affected third T20 of the multi-format Ashes at Lord's, inflicting a first series defeat on the world champions since 2017.

The result also narrows the overall points-based Ashes scoreline to 6-4 with three one-day internationals remaining, each worth two points.

England were set a revised target of 119 in 14 overs and reached it with four balls remaining, set up by Alice Capsey's electric 46 from 23 balls.

They suffered a late wobble, losing Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight with just two runs needed, before Danielle Gibson emphatically reverse-swept her first ball for four.

The match also set a new record attendance for a women's bilateral fixture in England, with 21,610 packing inside Lord's.

Earlier, Australia finished their 20 overs with 156-7 before rain delayed the start of England's innings.

On a slow pitch, Australia's batters struggled to get going and trudged to 98-4 after 14 overs before Ellyse Perry's 34 and Grace Harris' 25 pushed the visitors to a competitive total.

England rued some missed chances in the field, dropping five catches - though Charlie Dean's effort in her follow-through to dismiss Beth Mooney on eight was particularly difficult.

But the two in the final over were simple, and arguably handed Australia the momentum at the halfway stage.

Unfazed by the delay and the difficult revised target on a slow, wet pitch, England opener Danni Wyatt led a rapid start with six fours in her 26, followed by Capsey's onslaught which included four fours and two sixes as she lit up a raucous Lord's.

The 18-year-old was supported by all-rounder Sciver-Brunt, who hit a run-a-ball 25, and was visibly distraught when she holed out off seamer Megan Schutt.

The one-day international series starts at Bristol on Wednesday 12 July at 13:00 BST.

  • Comment posted by HK90, today at 22:40

    Why is this headline news on the BBC Sport page when the actual Ashes series had an enthralling day and England won the U21 Euros? We all know if the women had won the U21 Euros it would be headline news. Give it a rest please.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 22:38

    A good win but it’s hard not to notice how much more athletic the Australian team are. They seem to be 5-10 runs better in the field as a result. With such fine margins on a lot of this games that can be the difference between winning and losing. They should get a better fitness coach in if they want to really compete with Australia.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 22:38

    Ended up being a little more nervy than it should’ve been, but well done to Heather Knight and her team. Enjoyed the knocks from Danni Wyatt and particularly, Alice Capsey in another good match.

  • Comment posted by EggChaser, today at 22:33

    I'm not a fan of women's cricket, but considering how rudderless australia currently look, i can see england winning all 3 odi games. Which would be funny just to see the look on the so called 'all conquering' australia sides faces. They look well vulnerable.

  • Comment posted by SoggyKnickers, today at 22:32

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:32

    Cracking game! The English gals were fantastic! Sell out crowds too boot. Entertaining and gripping action from both sides. Onwards and upwards!

  • Comment posted by pmhcfc, today at 22:31

    Capsey looks superb...A record breaker in the making, surely!

    Well done England

    • Reply posted by SoggyKnickers, today at 22:35

      SoggyKnickers replied:
  • Comment posted by scotchy, today at 22:30

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 22:41

      Leanne replied:
      The 21610 people who were in attendance care, as well as both teams.

      What is your problem?

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 22:30

    I’ve watched women’s cricket live and on tv for yonks. Stop comparing it to the men’s game and just enjoy their style as what it is. Onwards and upwards. Sky have a series of do us about women’s cricket,great viewing.

    • Reply posted by Spoondog, today at 22:35

      Spoondog replied:
      Yeah me too mate. The quality has gone up exponentially over the past 5 years, so why worry about the trolls? They're just looking increasingly stupid & bigoted in their attempts to belittle the women's game as it's going to continue to go from strength to strength. Great to see on both counts.

  • Comment posted by betterthanthar, today at 22:29

    Well done. An exciting close game. we have tickets for the match at Bristol nd looking forward to it

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:27

    Great result, let’s make it 2 from 2 tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 22:26

    Brilliant from Wyatt, even more brilliant from Capsey showing why they need to stick with her rather than mess her about, steady from Sciver. Good win & it keeps the series alive. A bit headless at times, so need to learn calmer game management when on top, but very good on the whole. Shame the series isn't T20's & ODI's bookended by 2 tests, that would be a fitting climax to this series.

  • Comment posted by User0696170532, today at 22:24

    Why did the bbc not broadcast this important match instead ov the boring old mens game? So unfair. Boo, bbc.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 22:32

      Leanne replied:
      They did. It was on 5 Sports Extra.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:24

    How good is Danni Wyatt. Gawjus lass.

    • Reply posted by SoggyKnickers, today at 22:36

      SoggyKnickers replied:
  • Comment posted by iamanumber, today at 22:23

    Boring again to watch

    • Reply posted by SoggyKnickers, today at 22:30

      SoggyKnickers replied:
  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 22:23

    Go on ladies

    Brilliant and fearless

    Just as it should be

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:22

    More twists with the cricket this summer than a fully grown anaconda lol

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 22:21

    Game spoilt by poor fielding and the rain, hit and hope ashes!

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 22:20

    Two years ago Sophia Dunkley looked a great prospect, but she must be getting some poor coaching, no shot selection, just massive swings and hope for the best, it's a shame the way they have let her continue to bat like this, she should have so much potential.

    • Reply posted by 4588, today at 22:27

      4588 replied:
      Collapsing back leg on every shot. Should stand tall as possible.Lacks subtlety such a shame,100% every game.

