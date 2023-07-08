Close menu

The Ashes: England beat Australia by five wickets at Lord's to win T20 leg 2-1

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Women's Ashes: Third T20, Lord's
Australia 156-7 (20 overs): Perry 34 (25); Sciver-Brunt 2-31
England 121-5 (13.2 overs): Capsey 46 (23); Schutt 2-35
England win by five wickets (DLS); Australia lead points-based series 6-4
England beat Australia by five wickets in a rain-affected third T20 of the multi-format Ashes at Lord's, inflicting a first series defeat on the world champions since 2017.

The result also narrows the overall points-based Ashes scoreline to 6-4 with three one-day internationals remaining, each worth two points.

England were set a revised target of 119 in 14 overs and reached it with four balls remaining, set up by Alice Capsey's electric 46 from 23 balls.

They suffered a late wobble, losing Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight with just two runs needed, before Danielle Gibson emphatically reverse-swept her first ball for four.

The match also set a new record attendance for a women's bilateral fixture in England, with 21,610 packing inside Lord's.

Earlier, Australia finished their 20 overs with 156-7 before rain delayed the start of England's innings.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:27

    Great result, let’s make it 2 from 2 tomorrow

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 22:26

    Brilliant from Wyatt, even more brilliant from Capsey showing why they need to stick with her rather than mess her about, steady from Sciver. Good win & it keeps the series alive. A bit headless at times, so need to learn calmer game management when on top, but very good on the whole. Shame the series isn't T20's & ODI's bookended by 2 tests, that would be a fitting climax to this series.

  • Comment posted by User0696170532, today at 22:24

    Why did the bbc not broadcast this important match instead ov the boring old mens game? So unfair. Boo, bbc.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:24

    How good is Danni Wyatt. Gawjus lass.

  • Comment posted by iamanumber, today at 22:23

    Boring again to watch

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 22:23

    Go on ladies

    Brilliant and fearless

    Just as it should be

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:22

    More twists with the cricket this summer than a fully grown anaconda lol

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 22:21

    Game spoilt by poor fielding and the rain, hit and hope ashes!

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 22:20

    Two years ago Sophia Dunkley looked a great prospect, but she must be getting some poor coaching, no shot selection, just massive swings and hope for the best, it's a shame the way they have let her continue to bat like this, she should have so much potential.

    • Reply posted by 4588, today at 22:27

      4588 replied:
      Collapsing back leg on every shot. Should stand tall as possible.Lacks subtlety such a shame,100% every game.

  • Comment posted by lancs69, today at 22:20

    I thought there was 2 days to go?

  • Comment posted by Top Banana, today at 22:19

    What a fantastic day of cricket.

    Both the Men's Ashes and the Women's Ashes are very much alive!

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 22:19

    Two in a row against an unbeaten Australian team is not a shabby achievement at all. Well done 👏 ✔ 👍

    • Reply posted by Top Banana, today at 22:27

      Top Banana replied:
      What a fantastic day of cricket.

      Both the Men's Ashes and the Women's Ashes are very much alive!

  • Comment posted by Steven Gates, today at 22:19

    Just need to win the next three now! Can’t wait to see the Aussies reaction when they lose both the mens and womens ashes from big leads!

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:21

      Pandemania replied:
      Need to win two and hope for a was out ;). Will equally do.

