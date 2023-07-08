Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shane Deitz will work with Hayley Matthews (pictured) who is the number-one ranked all-rounder in the world in one-day internationals and second in T20s

West Indies have appointed former Australia first-class player Shane Deitz as head coach of their women's side.

Deitz, 48, is currently in charge of Netherlands women and has previously led Bangladesh.

He will take on the role before their tour of Australia in October.

"I do believe the nucleus is there to create a world-class competitive side and that is what I will aim to do," said Deitz.

He added: "We have a lot of work to do though as the reality is we are behind the top few sides in the world and we need to bridge that gap and become competitive again to challenge for World Cups in the future."

Cricket West Indies chief executive officer Johnny Grave said: "Shane is well equipped for the role having coached extensively in both the men's and women's game, in his native Australia, as well as other parts of the world.

"He is dynamic, energetic and is very familiar with the requirements of the women's game. He brings the right skills and experience to drive the team and the women's game in the West Indies forward."

West Indies won two of their four games in February's T20 World Cup but were knocked out in the group stage.

They are currently ranked sixth in the world in both one-day internationals and T20s.