Jersey's top batter Harrison Carlyon made his senior debut when he was 15 years old in November 2016

Jersey's men beat Guernsey for a second successive year to retain their inter-island men's cricket title.

In Friday evening's opening T20 match, Jersey cruised to a seven-wicket win on home turf at Farmer's Field.

The first of two planned Saturday games was a closer affair, Jersey winning by four wickets with an over to spare.

But the final T20 match between the sides on Saturday afternoon was rained off, meaning Jersey have won all their meetings with Guernsey this decade.

Friday's opener was the first T20 international Jersey's men had played since the Global Qualifiers for the T20 World Cup in Zimbabwe almost a year ago.

But the hosts - who had not played a competitive game since their 50-over World Cup qualifiers in April - showed little rustiness as they won with 28 balls to spare.

Elliott Miles and Ben Ward each took two wickets at Guernsey were restricted to 134-6, with Ollie Nightingale (29 not out) and brother Tom (28) sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 31.

In reply, Jersey's openers Charlie Brennan and Harrison Carlyon put on 106 off 11.5 overs for the first wicket before Carlyon fell for 48.

Julius Sumerauer and Asa Tribe both departed cheaply but Brennan's unbeaten 67, with support from Jonty Jenner (10no) steered Jersey home in some comfort off 15.2 overs.

Carlyon, dropping down the order to number six, was the hero in Saturday's contest as his unbeaten 41 guided Jersey to victory after the game was in the balance with five overs left.

Batting first, Guernsey made 151-9 from their 20 overs, Ben Fitchet and Tom Nightingale adding 43 for the second wicket before Fitchet was caught behind for 37 to leave Guernsey on 46-2 in the fifth over.

Nightingale went on to make 24 while skipper Matt Stokes hit 31 as Guernsey put up a score that seemed very defendable after reducing Jersey to 38-3 in the fifth over in reply, Brennan, Tribe and Sumerauer all dismissed cheaply.

Josh Lawrenson and Jonty Jenner's fourth-wicket stand of 42 breathed life into Jersey's innings before Lawrenson was stumped for 36.

Jenner made 22 to leave Jersey on 88-5 with nine overs left, but Carlyon and Dominic Blampied's unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 49 ensured the title would stay in Jersey's hands despite Dane Mullen's impressive spell of 3-26.