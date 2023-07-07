England desperately battle to keep Ashes alive

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes' heroics and crucial late wickets kept England's faint Ashes hopes alive on day two of the third Test against Australia at Headingley.

Stokes' 80 dragged England from 142-7 to 237 all out to keep his side's first-innings deficit to just 26 runs.

Australia eased to 68-1 before England struck three times in quick succession to leave the tourists 90-4.

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh steered Australia to 116-4 at the close, a lead of 142.

Australia are 2-0 up in the five-match series.