Cricket quiz: Name the players to score 3,000 runs & take 200 wickets in Tests
England all-rounder Moeen Ali reached 3,000 runs and 200 wickets on day two of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.
The 36-year-old, who took his 200th wicket in the third Test at Headingley, is just the 16th player to achieve the feat.
How many of the other 15 do you think you can name?
Have a go below and be sure to challenge your friends using #bbccricket on social media.
Can you name the players to have scored 3,000 runs and taken 200 wickets in Tests?
