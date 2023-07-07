Tara Norris smashed an unbeaten 51 from 27 balls to ensure Thunder tied with Southern Vipers

Tara Norris hit eight off the final two balls to ensure a dramatic tie for winless Thunder against Southern Vipers.

Elsewhere Tammy Beaumont smashed an unbeaten 83 as The Blaze demolished closest rivals Northern Diamonds.

The unbeaten Blaze continue to set the pace after a nine-wicket win with more than half their 50 overs remaining.

Central Sparks moved up to second after holding off South East Stars in the final three overs.

Norris produced an incredible innings batting at nine for the hosts at Southport, coming to the crease with Thunder on 168-7 with nine overs remaining to try to overhaul the Vipers' 262-8.

She proceeded to smash two sixes and seven fours in a blistering 27-ball innings to finish unbeaten on 51 as Thunder tied for the second time in their seven matches to climb off the foot of the table.

Despite losing partner Liberty Heap with 13 balls remaining and 30 runs still to find, she was joined by Mahika Gaur to drag the Thunder to the line.

Gaur managed two singles in the final over off Georgia Adams while Norris launched a maximum off the penultimate ball and then ran two off the final delivery to ensure her side also closed on 262-8.

The Vipers were indebted to Abi Norgrove (48) and Emily Windsor (49) for their total while Linsey Smith rattled a late 42 from 33 balls. Thunder skipper Ellie Threlkeld kept them in touch with a run-a-ball 60 before Norris took charge.

At Chesterfield, Diamonds opener Lauren Winfield-Hill continued her fine form, cracking nine fours in her 56 but wickets tumbled at regular intervals and only a gritty last-wicket stand of 38 across 13.2 overs from Grace Hall (21 not out) and Jessica Woolston (13) helped them post 185.

Sophie Munro was the pick of the Blaze bowlers with 3-35, with 2-17 from Cassidy McCarthy, but despite losing Marie Kelly early on in their reply, Beaumont smashed 11 fours and two sixes in her 62-ball knock and shared an unbroken 156 in 18 overs with Sarah Bryce, who was unbeaten on 53 with six fours.

At Guildford, Katie George collected 3-30 with the ball as the Sparks polished off the Stars resistance in the 48th over.

Bethan Ellis (42), a fine 50 from Issy Wong, and a blistering 57 not out from 52 balls from Charis Pavely, during a 102-run seventh-wicket stand with Wong, helped Sparks to post 246-8, despite 3-46 from Alice Davidson-Richards.

All-rounder Davidson-Richards then made a breezy 48 with the bat and Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones clobbered 13 boundaries in her 77, but both fell to George, who also bowled Bethan Miles to seal victory by 21 runs and climb above the Stars and Diamonds and into second.