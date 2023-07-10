Last updated on .From the section Counties

David Lloyd had been due to return after eight weeks out injured

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Glamorgan: Yet to bat Leicestershire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Glamorgan and Leicestershire were frustrated by rain and bad light on the first day of their Championship match.

Leicestershire asked Glamorgan to bat at Sophia Gardens when the toss finally took place at the third attempt.

A start was scheduled for 16:30 BST in Cardiff but heavy cloud meant it was too dark to start.

Leicestershire's England squad all-rounder Rehan Ahmed was a surprise absentee from the Foxes' team after travelling with the county.

Louis Kimber for Ed Barnes is the only change for the visitors.

Glamorgan have captain David Lloyd back after eight weeks out because of a hamstring injury, while Australia's Michael Neser makes an unexpected reappearance after not featuring in the first three Ashes Tests. Andrew Salter and Tom Bevan miss out.

Australian spinner Mitch Swepson is preferred to South Africa batter Colin Ingram as Glamorgan's other overseas player.

With both sides in the running for the second Division Two promotion place behind Durham, they were forced to sit in the pavilion as all their rivals took to the field.