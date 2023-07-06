Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Amy Hunter top-scored with 33 for Ireland who lost by eight wickets

Women's T20 international - West Indies v Ireland (second of three), St Lucia Ireland 113-7 (20 overs): Hunter 33, Delany 20; Fraser 1-16 West Indies 114-2 (16.4 overs): Matthews 50, Henry 22*; Delany 1-12 West Indies won by eight wickets Scorecard

The West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Ireland in their three-match T20 series by securing a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

Amy Hunter top-scored with 33 and Laura Delany made 20 as Ireland ended on 113-7 from their 20 overs in St Lucia.

West Indies reached 114-2 in reply with 20 balls to spare, Hayley Matthews their star performer with 50.

The hosts had won the series opener by two wickets and will meet again for their final match on Saturday.

Ireland suffered two early blows as Gaby Lewis (2) and Orla Prendergast (2) both fell early.

Lewis was the first of four run-outs in the Irish innings as they managed a run total which was one more than they achieved in the opening match of the series.

Hunter smashed her 33 off 25 balls, including four boundaries, the 17-year-old Belfast opener the only Ireland batter who was able to get to grips with the conditions.

Delany, Eimear Richardson (16), Rebecca Stokell (15) and Arlene Kelly (13) all got starts, but wickets fell regularly, denying the visitors the opportunity to build a competitive total.

Opener Matthews, who was player of the match in the first T20 and hit a century to go with three wickets in the opening one-day international, scored her half century off 39 balls.

Chinelle Henry added 22 from 12 balls to see the hosts to their target of 114 in style, with three fours and a six in her last four balls.

Matthews and Rashad Williams put together 40 from the first six overs, Henry and Shabika Gajnabi seeing their side home after Matthews had departed.