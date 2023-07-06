Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A roaring crowd at Headingley were treated to another thrilling day of Ashes cricket on day one of the third Test.

The tourists slipped to 85-4 before Mitchell Marsh's blistering 118 took them to 240-4, only for a rapid Mark Wood to help bowl out Australia for 263.

England were 68-3 at the close of play, trailing by 195 runs, in a Test they must win to avoid Australia reclaiming the Ashes.

Stat of the day - Wood's searing pace

Only Australia's Brett Lee has bowled quicker in a Test innings in England than Wood at Headingley today.

According to CricViz data, Lee holds the record for the three fastest average speeds in an innings in England, with a minimum of 60 balls bowled - all in the 2005 Ashes.

Wood's average speed of 90.5mph on day one is the fourth quickest ever in England.

Essential day one reading

Video of the day - Marsh's onslaught

Australia were in trouble at 85-4 and it was Marsh to the rescue, playing his first Test in four years after he was recalled because Cameron Green has a hamstring strain.

After he was dropped on 12 by Joe Root, Marsh punished England by smashing the ball all round the ground, hitting 17 fours and four sixes in his 118 off 118 balls.

Image of the day - Wood roars

Mark Wood claimed his first five-wicket haul in a Test in England

Wood, playing his first Test of the series after recovering from injury, made an incredible return to the England side.

In a frighteningly quick opening spell, he bowled Australia opener Usman Khawaja with a 95mph delivery and also reached speeds of 96.5mph.

He then came back to run through the lower order and tail - roaring in delight after he dismissed Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Wood finished with five wickets for 34 runs, raising the ball to the crowd as he walked off.

Quote of the day - Marsh's holiday memory

"I think I'm the first man to score a Test hundred on a UK holiday."

Marsh wasn't actually on holiday when he was called up for this Test - but he certainly wasn't expecting to play instead of first-choice Green on this tour.

And finally...

The Headingley crowd aren't going to let Australia forget Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's.

There was plenty of booing and chanting as England fans continued to display their frustration over the incident during the second Test.

And Bairstow joined in on the theatrics late on by making a point of waiting before he left his crease after a ball went through to Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, clearly hoping to avoid a repeat of Lord's...