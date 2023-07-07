Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes leads England's battle to stay alive in series

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Third men's Ashes Test, Headingley (day two):
Australia 263 (Marsh 118; Wood 5-34) & 116-4 (Khawaja 43; Moeen 2-34)
England 237 (Stokes 80, Cummins 6-91)
Australia lead by 142 runs
Ben Stokes provided yet more heroics and the bowlers crucial late wickets as England desperately battled to keep their Ashes hopes alive on day two of the third Test at Headingley.

In an innings reminiscent of his famous knock on the same ground four years ago, Stokes' 80 dragged his side from 142-7 to 237 all out before Australia slipped to 116-4, 142 ahead, at the close.

Stokes' knock meant the tourists' first-innings lead was just 26, despite four wickets falling in the morning session - including Joe Root with the second ball of the day to Pat Cummins, who claimed 6-91.

The England captain attacked after lunch, launching five sixes and six fours, while Mark Wood helped swing the momentum with 24 from eight balls.

In reply, despite the loss of David Warner for one, the opener again caught off Stuart Broad, Australia eased to 68-1 and a lead of 94 as they threatened to take a firm grip on an enthralling Test.

But Moeen Ali removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in successive overs before Chris Woakes dismissed Usman Khawaja in the final hour for 43.

Travis Head and first-innings centurion Mitchell Marsh survived the final 45 minutes to leave the Test, in which a win would seal the series for Australia, finely poised.

England stay in the contest

England are already attempting to do what they have never done before - overturn a 2-0 deficit to win the Ashes - and at times on a captivating second day their hopes were fading.

But in Stokes they have player at his best when his back is against the wall, shown in his incredible 155 in last week's second-Test defeat last week and in his iconic, match-winning 135 not out at Headingley in 2019.

England resumed on 68-3 but by lunch they had just three wickets left and were still 121 runs in arrears, only for their captain to almost drag them to parity - all while struggling with a glute injury.

That injury prevented Stokes from bowling and, with Ollie Robinson also out of the attack with a back spasm, England were struggling when Khawaja and Labuschagne blunted the new ball.

But England stuck to their task on a pitch offering less movement and pace than on day one.

The presence of Marsh and Head, two batters who can score quickly is a danger, but Headingley is the best Test ground in England to bat in the fourth innings.

In the last three Tests at Headingley the team batting last has chased 359, 322 and 296 to win, while Leicestershire knocked off 389 to win here in county cricket earlier this summer.

Stokes fights through the pain

Stokes arrived at the crease when Root got a ball from Cummins that bounced, took the edge and was snaffled by Smith at second slip.

Within the first half hour, Bairstow edged a full ball from Mitchell Starc when attempting a slashing drive, Smith again the catcher.

Stokes was patient in the morning session, sharing watchful partnership of 44 until Moeen fell into the short-ball trap and was caught at fine leg for 19.

The England captain watched from the non-striker's end as Woakes was hit on the head by a Starc bouncer, responded by a clubbing another for six but was then inevitably caught behind on the pull via a thin edge.

Wood was the unlikely instigator of England's counter-attack. He smacked Starc for six first ball and cleared the rope three more times in eight balls before Stokes flicked the switch.

Again he hogged the strike to put on 32 with number 10 Broad and 38 with last man Robinson as he smashed Ashes debutant Todd Murphy for five sixes, including one huge straight hit into the top tier.

Stokes offered two tough chances in successive balls while on 45 - Starc spilling a running catch from long-off and spinner Murphy a caught and bowled - but was finally dismissed after slicing another heave into the hands of Smith at long-on.

Labuschagne & Smith hand England opening

The rate at which England lost wickets and scored runs meant their bowlers had little more than 50 overs of rest before taking to the field again, the injuries only adding to their woe.

But the early boost came when Warner nicked Broad to second slip, the 17th time he has been dismissed by the England seamer in Tests, to leave Australia 11-1.

On 33, Labuschagne offered a chance down the leg side when attempting to pull Wood but, diving one-handed, Bairstow spilled his third chance of the match.

Bairstow would have been relieved when the right-hander slog-swept his next ball, straight into the hands of Harry Brook at deep mid-wicket.

If that wicket was an unexpected gift, the next wicket was even more so. Smith, usually immovable, simply clipped Moeen to mid-wicket to hand Moeen his 200th Test scalp - Bairstow sending him on his way with a word from behind the stumps.

Wood, who bowled quickly again but slightly slower than on day one, looked exhausted when he made way after a testing spell.

He was replaced by Woakes, who tempted Khawaja into a poke for a crucial late breakthrough courtesy of a decent edge through to Bairstow.

That put England on top but Marsh, more restrained than in the first innings, and left-hander Head ensured the Test remains perfectly in the balance.

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 18:48

    I'll say it one more time Johnny. CATCHES WIN YOU MATCHES.

    • Reply posted by dataoverdogma, today at 18:51

      dataoverdogma replied:
      Please stick to your 'one more time' commitment

  • Comment posted by Jingler and Mingler, today at 18:53

    Loved that "cheers Smudge" from Bairstow. Really riled Smith up!

    • Reply posted by Zack Zodiac, today at 18:55

      Zack Zodiac replied:
      proven cheat.

      should’ve been banned for life.

  • Comment posted by Jerry Hatrick, today at 18:43

    The look of surprise on the England players faces when Bairstow held that catch says everything

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:54

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      Even Teflon loses the non-stick eventually

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 18:41

    It's cricket Jim, but not as we know it.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 18:47

      Pandemania replied:
      Even the most dull day was brighter than the tennis.

  • Comment posted by David Lightman, today at 18:46

    Rain forecast for much of tomorrow and Sunday.
    Might be hard to force a result unless they can skittle the Aussies cheaply from here.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:43

    Brilliant day once again

    • Reply posted by Top Banana, today at 18:47

      Top Banana replied:
      The 'told you so' brigade must hate it when England play well!

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 18:44

    Time is up for Bairstow as keeper .
    He just doesn’t move well enough after his leg break .
    Partly responsible for losing first test ,ditto the third ,if it’s lost .

    • Reply posted by Justmyview, today at 18:46

      Justmyview replied:
      Was it a leg break or an off break?

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:55

    Doesn't this Ashes series have more twists than a Thorpe Park Rollercoaster.

    • Reply posted by Zack Zodiac, today at 18:57

      Zack Zodiac replied:
      and less chance of killing 50 thrill seekers…

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 18:42

    Can’t take my eyes off of this! Excellent drama and entertainment. Test cricket rules!

    • Reply posted by Top Banana, today at 18:45

      Top Banana replied:
      Great stuff and a finely poised match.

      England need early wickets tomorrow to win the game and keep the Men's Ashes alive.

  • Comment posted by Johann Von Nerd, today at 18:53

    I still say that Stuart Broad should send Warner a photo of his pet bunny with a note that says, "his name is Davey".

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 18:56

      Pandemania replied:
      He's got his number. That's for sure.

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 18:56

    Seems it is Australia's turn to throw away a strong position.

    Of all people. Marnus and Smith.

    Will be interesting to see who ends on top with the change of weather.

  • Comment posted by pluggulp, today at 18:43

    I am reminded of Geoff Boycott who always advised that when you bat at Headingley you must always leave the good length ball outside off stump. 'Make the bowler bowl to you how you want him to'. Our first five failures all nicked off. The last five all flapped off.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 18:47

      Bloomoon replied:
      He wasn’t the most popular but he knew a thing or two

  • Comment posted by howzit, today at 18:54

    Bazball appears to be the mindset tailenders have when they know they can’t bat but will just have a slog. Sometimes it pays off, more than often it doesn’t.

    • Reply posted by Jingler and Mingler, today at 18:57

      Jingler and Mingler replied:
      It pays off more often than not as shown by England's record since adopting it.

      It's harder to do successfully against Australia, though, the best side in the world.

  • Comment posted by Randall, today at 18:46

    Can't see us fighting back retake the Ashes but would be nice to salvage some pride at least

  • Comment posted by caleb, today at 18:51

    Brilliant day’s cricket once again. England have got most selection calls right this series- Ali, Woakes, Wood… even Crawley has had his moments. But the refusal to bring in Foakes has been a grave error. If he’s not back for Old Trafford then there must be some other reason. For Bairstow’s sake as well as England’s, the gloves need handing to the best in the world!

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 19:00

      mrmjvc replied:
      The problem is the team seems determined not to win and doesn’t care about winning like the Aussies do. Basically the Ashes in a nutshell

  • Comment posted by Sense at last, today at 18:43

    If Root could have held on to the Marsh catch, let alone the other 3, England might only be about 30 runs behind now ...

    • Reply posted by Zack Zodiac, today at 18:48

      Zack Zodiac replied:
      can you also tell everyone tomorrow’s lottery winning numbers - seeing as though you’ve a crystal ball, Meg.

  • Comment posted by geranium, today at 18:50

    BBC sports reporting at its most absurd. To read the ridiculous comments anyone could be forgiven for thinking this was a great day for England. It was mediocre at best: dropped catches, poor shots and the usual chorus of "oh Stoaksey. Yo are so fantastic. What happened to the comments saying England were at the top of their game and Australia were crap?

    • Reply posted by dixkt, today at 18:52

      dixkt replied:
      Bet you're good to go for a beer with

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 19:01

    It’s all over. We said yesterday that England would fall short and Australia would start building a match-winning lead. They’ll go on tomorrow and put the game out of reach of kamikaze England. “BazBall” is culminating in one of the most one-sided series in Ashes history. It might “entertain” the football fans, but true followers of the game aren’t impressed.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 19:02

    England will still the Ashes hahaha.

    Way too much England hype lol

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 19:01

    Another international day thanks to Stokes and a quick knock from Wood not a lot from the others 21 extras. Not the best day for cricket Saturday. Batting seems to let England that could be another problem apart from the weather

