The Ashes 2023: Mark Wood takes 5-34 but third Test poised after Mitchell Marsh ton

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third Ashes Test, Headingley (day one):
Australia 263: Marsh 118; Wood 5-34, Woakes 3-73
England 68-3: Crawley 33; Cummins 2-28
England trail by 195 runs
An electric Mark Wood took five wickets for England but the crucial third Ashes Test is in the balance after an enthralling first day at Headingley.

Wood helped England dismiss Australia for 263, despite a sensational century from Mitchell Marsh, but the hosts were reduced to 68-3 at the close, trailing by 195.

England took advantage of winning the toss on a quick pitch to reduce Australia to 85-4 before Marsh came in and and bludgeoned 118 from as many balls.

He dominated a stand of 155 with Travis Head, clubbing 17 fours and four sixes.

England were hurt by dropping four chances, including Marsh on 12 and Head on nine, but roared back into the game after Marsh fell in the final over before tea.

From 240-4, Australia lost their final six wickets for 23 runs with Wood, like Marsh playing his first match of the series, taking 5-34 in a thrilling display of high pace - at one stage reaching 96.5mph.

England were left with 90 minutes to bat in the evening and lost Ben Duckett and Harry Brook to Pat Cummins before Marsh removed Zak Crawley.

Joe Root is 19 not out and Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on one as England attempt to overturn a 2-0 series lead for the first time in Ashes history and prevent Australia clinching the urn at the earliest opportunity.

Headingley delivers gripping day amid the hype

The build-up to this Test was dominated by the toxic fallout from Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's, with expectations of a hostile atmosphere from the Leeds crowd.

After a smattering of boos following the Australian national anthem, Stuart Broad removed David Warner for the 16th time in his career with the fifth ball of the day.

Wood thrilled the crowd with his rapid opening spell and, once Broad had Steve Smith caught behind off the inside edge for 22 in his 100th Test, the famous Western Terrace was raucous with Australia four down.

But in the afternoon Marsh quietened the England support, bullying the bowling with an imperious knock as England lost Ollie Robinson to a back spasm. Marsh capitalised on the routine drop by Root to crash 113 runs in the second session before nicking the impressive Chris Woakes to second slip.

From there Wood took centre stage again, his pace ramping the crowd up once more. He took four wickets for five runs in 16 balls to blow away the tail and drag his side back into the game.

Still the day was not done. Australia struck three times late on, leaving Bairstow to emerge in the closing moments as England dug in.

Batting generally gets easier throughout a Test at Headingley, but there remains a nagging feeling England have let slip another dominant position with more missed chances.

Electric Wood lights up Headingley

Wood missed the first two Tests of the series with various niggles. On this evidence, had the 33-year-old he been available, the series could have an entirely different complexion.

The Durham quick hit 95mph in his first over and did not concede a run until his fourth. Usman Khawaja has looked at ease for much of this series but Wood splattered the opener's stumps with a full, fast and inswinging ball for 13.

Wood should also have had Head caught behind for nine - the left-hander wafting at a short ball and nicking down the leg side, only for Bairstow to spill a relatively straightforward diving chance.

England's misses held back what was a fine bowling effort. Bairstow put down a harder chance off Robinson - Smith wrong-footing him with an inside edge on four.

Root also spilled a second chance above his head after a cut by Alex Carey, although he did make amends by clinging onto a poke from Head, who made 39, off Woakes a ball later.

Woakes, playing his first Test under captain ben Stokes, was accurate and found movement but it was Wood who will rightly steal the headlines.

His average pace across the innings was 90.5mph - only Australia great Brett Lee in 2005 has been recorded quicker in England.

That pace unsettled and dismissed Carey, who was booed to the crease, hit on head by a Wood bouncer and caught slashing to cover.

Cummins was then pinned lbw, Mitchell Starc bowled by a bail-trimmer, and debutant Todd Murphy castled off an inside edge as Wood collected his first five-wicket haul in England.

Marsh roars on return

All-rounder Marsh has not played a Test for four years - since the fifth Test of the last Ashes series in England. He was only recalled in Leeds because of a fellow all-rounder Cameron Green's hamstring strain.

Marsh came in at 85-4 and cracked the ball around Headingley in the style that helped him lead Australia to the 2021 T20 World Cup title.

He latched onto anything short or full, pulling three of his four sixes off the England quicks into the stands.

Ben Duckett nicked behind when attempting to cut a rising ball from Cummins for two and Brook edged the Australia skipper to second slip for a jittery three after his promotion to number three before Marsh was introduced to the attack.

In the 31-year-old's second over he found a hint of away movement to take the edge of Crawley's bat, after the opener had looked steady for 33.

Marsh's efforts may still define this game.

'Wood was exceptional' - reaction

Australia's Mitchell Marsh, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was pretty amazing, I'm still lost for words. In the past my nerves have really got the better of me and I've worked really hard to control them.

"I think it's the first time I've been dropped in Test cricket and you always need some luck, today was my day.

England's Mark Wood, speaking to BBC Sport: "The last few weeks have been difficult but it was an amazing feeling - to raise the ball at home was pretty special."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Test Match Special: "It's a great pitch for a batter and bowler, and that's why it's going to be a great contest."

Former England captain Alastair Cook on Test Match Special: "Wood was exceptional. Bowling at 95mph is something you're born with, you can't teach that and that was amazing."

  • Comment posted by sestria, today at 18:40

    Catches win matches

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 18:47

      Simba replied:
      That will be the story of this series. With the bat and ball in hand we have been the better side but their fielding has been leagues ahead of ours.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:42

    OK, I might be biased, but I thought Chris Woakes was superb today, taking 3 wickets at 24. In addition, he had two drops off of him and an 'umpires call' LBW. All three of his wickets were in the top six. However, absolutely no mention on SKY of how good he was. Granted Wood was more explosive but both were crucial to England raining in the Aussies.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 18:44

      saddletramp replied:
      Wan't Marsh dropped off Wood ?

  • Comment posted by wandb, today at 18:50

    Woakes just proved why he should be in every team for tests in England. Our best swing bowler and his batting balances the side better than the alternatives.

    • Reply posted by PaoloRS, today at 18:54

      PaoloRS replied:
      To leave him out of the team at Lords was mindless.

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 18:44

    Fantastic bowling from Wood, lightning quick…however feels like yet again we’ve let them back in the game.
    Catches win matches.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 18:52

      Simba replied:
      Because of our fielding, we will forever look back at these ashes with a “what could have been” feel.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:40

    Wood and Woakes take a bow. We would've skittles the Aussies for something below 150 had we taken all our catches again, dropped both Head and Marsh today.. but it just shows what pace can do on a firm pitch. I just think we Need to grind out a lead now

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 18:43

      andy replied:
      Going to spend the evening watching wood bowl, and (slightly unfortunately) marsh bat

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 18:49

    Excellent work from Woody and well done Woakes. We might not be 2-0 down, staring a series defeat in the face, had we picked these two sooner. Injury prone Robinson, who had hardly played any cricket prior to the first test, has now broken down after playing three straight test matches in which he’s bowled poorly. I feel sorry for Josh Tongue. Bairstow continues to flap like a seal. Selectors???

    • Reply posted by Erwin, today at 18:53

      Erwin replied:
      On Robinson. If you consistently bowl at speeds of up to 78mph, you are bound to get injured occasionally 🙄.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 18:48

    Well done Mitchell Marsh and Mark Wood. The day belonged to them.

    I feel those dropped catches will end up being decisive. Ironic that they were from Bairstow and Root on their home ground also.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 18:44

    Catches win matches..... dropped catches lose the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by k hope, today at 19:10

      k hope replied:
      Doesn't rhyme.

  • Comment posted by Titus Aduxus, today at 18:50

    Butcher on Sky, said about Crawley.

    “The Ashes seems to bring out the best in him”

    He’s scored one 50 🤔

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 18:57

      DidjitAll replied:
      Crawley isn't test standard when we're at our worst

  • Comment posted by Steve Rico 86, today at 18:48

    Another great days cricket but can’t help thinking that England continually missing chances is something they’re gonna rue in this match and series. Hope to be proved wrong! 🤞

    • Reply posted by Hski, today at 18:52

      Hski replied:
      You won't be...

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 18:51

    The most shocking thing today was Australian fans lecturing England on how to be classy and have well behaved fans,I appreciate Australia is a bit behind but I didn’t know that they THAT self unaware.

    • Reply posted by wandb, today at 18:52

      wandb replied:
      Not lecturing England, just Yorkie whingers.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:43

    I was crying out for Wood and Woakes for a long time, now look what happens. But what do I know about cricket? Yes, Wood has had injuries, but we have been proven now as to why Robinson is not Test-worthy from a fitness standpoint. Not dropping him for Tongue was a bad call. Short bursts from Wood is exactly what we need.

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 19:35

      Locker TV replied:
      I agree with you.

      Sad to sat though, unless we loose one of the next 2 tests ie Ashes gone, we may have seen the end of Jimmy; wasn’t the Jimmy of old in the first 2 tests.

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 18:58

    Woakes should have played twice the number of Tests as he has. Has had his struggles away but a shoe-in on English pitches.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think England dropped the ball by their obsession of picking Anderson in every test match

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 18:41

    A magnificent day of Test cricket, dominated by the two comeback men.
    A superb fifer for Wood, but a brilliant hundred from Mitch Marsh.
    Very difficult to gauge which one was the standout performance.
    This Ashes series is turning out to be an action packed thriller.
    If England manages to edge this one, we might be in for a cracker.
    Match situation - Even Stevens?

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:52

      dunc brownley replied:
      Hi Blz - B.

      Yes maybe evens but would have liked a few more runs but knowing how we bowl and let them get them extra runs before we take hold is a concern.

      JR with YJB at the crease now so see how it goes in the morning and sure Yorkshire pride along with the Might 3 Lions badge is at thought.

  • Comment posted by Bernard, today at 18:43

    I'm fully signed up to Bazball, but for it to count for anything they need to manage the basics. Three dropped catches more than doubled the aussies score. As a Yorkshire lad it pains me to say YJB and Root probably dropped the Ashes today

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 20:00

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Root used to be a fantastic fielder -but even the 2 he caught today weren’t clean catches. I wonder if Crawley would be a safer bet at first slip

  • Comment posted by Erwin, today at 19:01

    As an Australian, my personal favourite moment of the shambolic morning was Smith reviewing despite obviously nicking it. I can’t comprehend that one.

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 19:02

      rpb replied:
      And his response when the evidence showed he was out. Priceless.

  • Comment posted by John Doe, today at 19:07

    Same old England. Get into a good position and we mess it up. I thought at 240-5, the aussies would build a good lead. We allowed mitch marsh to rescue them after q shaky session. Thankfully once marsh went, we ripped them apart. Now, we're qt a pitiful 68-3. What's so difficult about keeping your nerve and not getting excited when we're in q decent position? Catching needs improving. Poor.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:40

      Turtle replied:
      Stokes and McCullum are trying to change Test Cricket for the better to save it from oblivion.

      If the lose the odd game or series along the way it's really neither here nor there.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:45

    We ain't winning this match if we keep dropping catches in the days ahead. Need to be sponsored by suler glue.

  • Comment posted by JLM, today at 18:50

    What did Foakes do not to get into this team?

    • Reply posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:52

      Dr Foxtrot replied:
      Give it a rest!

  • Comment posted by skj, today at 19:05

    Not sure why this is being described as "in the balance". England are in big trouble already.

    • Reply posted by Markyp1965, today at 19:15

      Markyp1965 replied:
      Um, Australia were 85-4 at lunch, and recovered from there, so with England at 68-3, I’d say it’s still fairly evenly balanced.

