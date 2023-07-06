Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third Ashes Test, Headingley (day one): Australia 263: Marsh 118; Wood 5-34 England 68-3: Crawley 33; Cummins 2-28 England trail by 195 runs Scorecard

An electric Mark Wood took five wickets for England but the crucial third Ashes Test is in the balance after an enthralling first day at Headingley.

Wood helped England dismiss Australia for 263, despite a sensational century from Mitchell Marsh, but the hosts were reduced to 68-3 at the close, trailing by 195.

England took advantage of winning the toss on a quick pitch to reduce Australia to 85-4 before Marsh came in and and bludgeoned 118 from as many balls.

He dominated a stand of 155 with Travis Head, clubbing 17 fours and four sixes.

England were hurt by dropping four chances, including Marsh on 12 and Head on nine, but roared back into the game after Marsh fell in the final over before tea.

From 240-4, Australia lost their final six wickets for 23 runs with Wood, like Marsh playing his first match of the series, taking 5-34 in a thrilling display of high pace - at one stage reaching 96.5mph.

England were left with 90 minutes to bat in the evening and lost Ben Duckett and Harry Brook to Pat Cummins before Marsh removed Zak Crawley.

Joe Root is 19 not out and Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on one as England attempt to overturn a 2-0 series lead for the first time in Ashes history and prevent Australia clinching the urn at the earliest opportunity.

Headingley delivers gripping day amid the hype

The build-up to this Test was dominated by the toxic fallout from Bairstow's controversial dismissal at Lord's, with expectations of a hostile atmosphere from the Leeds crowd.

After a smattering of boos following the Australian national anthem, Stuart Broad removed David Warner for the 16th time in his career with the fifth ball of the day.

Wood thrilled the crowd with his rapid opening spell and, once Broad had Steve Smith caught behind off the inside edge for 22 in his 100th Test, the famous Western Terrace was raucous with Australia four down.

But in the afternoon Marsh quietened the England support, bullying the bowling with an imperious knock. He capitalised on the routine drop by Root to crash 113 runs in the second session before nicking the impressive Chris Woakes to second slip.

From there Wood took centre stage again, his pace ramping the crowd up once more. He took four wickets for five runs in 16 balls to blow away the tail and drag his side back into the game.

Still the day was not done. Australia struck three times late on, leaving Bairstow to emerge in the closing moments as England dug in.

Batting generally gets easier throughout a Test at Headingley, but there remains a nagging feeling England have let slip another dominant position with more missed chances.

Electric Wood lights up Headingley

Wood missed the first two Tests of the series with various niggles. On this evidence, had the 33-year-old he been available, the series could have an entirely different complexion.

The Durham quick hit 95mph in his first over and did not concede a run until his fourth. Usman Khawaja has looked at ease for much of this series but Wood splattered the opener's stumps with a full, fast and inswinging ball for 13.

Wood should also have had Head caught behind for nine - the left-hander wafting at a short ball and nicking down the leg side, only for Bairstow to spill a relatively straightforward diving chance.

England's misses held back what was a fine bowling effort. Bairstow put down a harder chance off Robinson - Smith wrong-footing him with an inside edge on four.

Root also spilled a second chance above his head after a cut by Alex Carey, although he did make amends by clinging onto a poke from Head, who made 39, off Woakes a ball later.

Woakes, playing his first Test under captain ben Stokes, was accurate and found movement but it was Wood who will rightly steal the headlines.

His average pace across the innings was 90.5mph - only Australia great Brett Lee in 2005 has been recorded quicker.

That pace unsettled and dismissed Carey, who was booed to the crease, hit on head by a Wood bouncer and caught slashing to cover.

Cummins was then pinned lbw, Mitchell Starc bowled by a bail-trimmer, and debutant Todd Murphy castled off an inside edge as Wood collected his first five-wicket haul in England.

Marsh roars on return

All-rounder Marsh has not played a Test for four years - since the fifth Test of the last Ashes series in England. He was only recalled in Leeds because of a fellow all-rounder Cameron Green's hamstring strain.

Marsh came in at 85-4 and cracked the ball around Headingley in the style that helped him lead Australia to the 2021 T20 World Cup title.

He latched onto anything short or full, pulling three of his four sixes off the England quicks into the stands.

Ben Duckett nicked behind when attempting to cut a rising ball from Cummins for two and Brook edged the Australia skipper to second slip for a jittery three after his promotion to number three before Marsh was introduced to the attack.

In the 31-year-old's second over he found a hint of away movement to take the edge of Crawley's bat, after the opener had looked steady for 33.

Marsh's efforts may still define this game.

'Wood was exceptional' - reaction

Australia's Mitchell Marsh, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was pretty amazing, I'm still lost for words. In the past my nerves have really got the better of me and I've worked really hard to control them.

"I think it's the first time I've been dropped in Test cricket and you always need some luck, today was my day.

England's Mark Wood, speaking to BBC Sport: "The last few weeks have been difficult but it was an amazing feeling - to raise the ball at home was pretty special."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Test Match Special: "It's a great pitch for a batter and bowler, and that's why it's going to be a great contest."

Former England captain Alastair Cook on Test Match Special: "Wood was exceptional. Bowling at 95mph is something you're born with, you can't teach that and that was amazing."