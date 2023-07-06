Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Nixon is leaving Leicestershire after nearly six years as Head Coach

Leicestershire have "reached a mutual agreement" to part ways with head coach Paul Nixon after nearly six years at the helm at Grace Road.

The 52-year-old was placed on gardening leave last month, with several key players also confirming their exits.

"The club will always hold a special place in my heart," said Nixon, who first joined the Foxes in 1988.

Assistant coach Alfonso Thomas and batting coach James Taylor will take charge for the rest of the season.

Chief executive Sean Jarvis denied the club was in crisis despite the news that Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson and Chris Wright will leave at the end of the season.

"The club will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish them all the best for the future."

Director of cricket Claude Henderson said: "Paul's shown relentless commitment, enthusiasm and passion and been a fantastic ambassador for the club.

"While it has been a difficult fortnight for both parties, now is a time for collectiveness. We as supporters, players and staff need to stick together to ensure that our trajectory as a club continues upwards in the months ahead."

As a player, former England wicketkeeper Nixon enjoyed a decorated career at Leicestershire, twice claiming the County Championship title before winning the T20 competition a record three times with the unfancied Foxes.

However, last season they finished bottom of Division Two of the County Championship without a win, the fourth time in a decade they had finished a season winless in red-ball cricket.