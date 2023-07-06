Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marylebone Cricket Club members involved in altercations with Australia players in the Long Room at Lord's "brought shame" on the club, says the organisation's chair.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown said the MCC will take a "tougher stance" on members' behaviour following the incident on day five of the second Ashes Test.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner were involved in clashes with spectators as Australia walked off for lunch.

Three members have been suspended.

"The members shown on camera have brought shame on MCC," Carnegie-Brown said in a letter to members. "Their actions hinder our efforts to promote the positive things our club does to promote and celebrate the game of cricket."

Carnegie-Brown added there would be "further disciplinary sanctions" for any other members guilty of being involved in "direct confrontation" with the Australia players and encouraged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to come forward.

In response to the incident the MCC will increase the size of the roped-off cordon used by teams as they make their way through the Long Room to their dressing room, starting with Saturday's second T20 between England and Australia in the Women's Ashes and continuing to the end of the summer.

They will also restrict members' access in and around stairwells when the teams are coming off the pitch.

A thorough review of pavilion protocols will then take place at the end of the season.

Based at Lord's, which it owns, the MCC acts as custodian and arbiter of the laws and spirit of cricket.

"The pavilion at Lord's provides a unique experience, but we must recognise that as it stands this special atmosphere is at risk, both for players and members," said Carnegie-Brown.

"The steps outlined must be taken for our great club to reassure the players who want to visit and become part of its rich history, and for all spectators (including members themselves) to feel safe, welcome and inspired by their time spent here."

The incident came after England's Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, with the tourists going on to win by 43 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The MCC apologised "unreservedly" to the Australia team for the incident.